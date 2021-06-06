Valkyrae Reveals Her Favorite Streamers

✖

Even though she might be one of the most popular streamers in the world right now, Valkyrae is still very much a fan in her own right when it comes to watching other content creators. In fact, the 100 Thieves co-owner recently revealed who her own favorite streamers happen to at this point in time. The only problem when it comes to sharing her own personal favorites is that many of her own viewers seemingly didn't know who she was referring to.

Over on Twitter recently, Valkyrae revealed that her favorite streamers now happen to be the same two that she first started watching years ago. Specifically, those streamers happen to be Forsen and Lirik, who have been some of the biggest names on Twitch over the years. "Forsen and Lirik were the first streamers I ever watched and they both [are] still my go-to streamers till this day," Valkyrae said on Twitter.

Forsen and Lirik were the first streamers I ever watched and they are both still my go-to streamers till this day — rae (@itsraechill) June 4, 2021

What was surprising is that Valkyrae's tweet resulted in confusion by some of her fans. A handful of the responses to the tweet said that they didn't know who Forsen and Lirik were. However, a wide variety of other fans also agreed with Valkyrae and said that Lirik and Forsen happen to be some of their favorites as well. Another wave of fans then indicated that the only streamer they watch is Valkyrae herself.

As a whole, Valkyrae's tweet is a good reminder that many people with high-profile jobs are always fans of someone else that might be in their industry. So while Valkyrae might be the biggest streamer on YouTube in the eyes of many fans, she's clearly still taking inspiration from those that came before her to then create her own unique content.

Are you surprised to see which streamers Valkyrae says that she adores? And who are some of your own favorite gaming streamers? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]