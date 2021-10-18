Valkyrae Reveals Her Problem With Genshin Impact

Over the last year, Genshin Impact has found a massive audience of passionate fans, and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter once counted herself among them. However, the YouTube streamer stopped playing the game a while back, leaving many of her viewers to wonder why the miHoYo RPG was no longer a staple of her streams. During a stream on October 14th, a viewer asked if she’s still playing the game, prompting Valkyrae to offer some information on why she’s no longer interested in Genshin Impact: apparently, she simply ran out of things to do, and the game has gotten too repetitive for her liking.

“I don’t play Genshin anymore. I thought it got a little repetitive. Just the gameplay… but it was really fun while I was addicted to it. And I do think it’s a beautiful game, and I love the gacha system,” Valkyrae said during the stream.

The gacha system has been one of the more controversial elements of Genshin Impact, so it’s surprising to hear that Valkyrae actually didn’t mind it! Notably, Asmongold has avoided the game because of its microtransactions, despite being interested in the gameplay. However, every streamer is different, and what might be a dealbreaker for some players might not be for others. Clearly, Valkyrae didn’t mind that aspect as much!

While Genshin Impact has a devoted following, the game has been at the center of some strange controversies over the last few weeks. miHoYo’s celebration for the game’s one-year anniversary drew heavy backlash from fans who felt that the company should have provided more incentives. This led to the game getting review bombed online, and miHoYo eventually offering a more robust offering for the anniversary. The company also contemplated a bizarre collaboration with Elon Musk, but quickly changed course following strong pushback from players.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

