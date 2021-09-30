Genshin Impact Offers In-Game Anniversary Gift Following Review Bombing

September 28th marked the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact, and developer miHoYo decided to celebrate with some in-game anniversary bonuses. Unfortunately, fans were not pleased with the offering, calling out the publisher’s overall stinginess. Many players opted to channel that frustration by review bombing the game. Over the last few days, Genshin Impact‘s rating on Google Play has dropped off quite a bit, as fans used the review system to let miHoYo know how they felt about the game’s anniversary. As of this writing, Genshin Impact‘s score on the platform has dropped to a 3.0 from a 4.6, though it remains at a 4.5 on the App Store.

“Used to be a 4 star, but no anniversary rewards, they just want players to spend money but don’t give back to the community,” reads a one-star review posted on the Google Play store on September 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the game’s subreddit, miHoYo has been deleting review scores from the Google Play store, resulting in the score repeatedly going up and down. Fortunately, miHoYo has now released more anniversary content than fans had previously expected. Earlier today, an anniversary bundle was sent out to players, which includes the Wings of Shimmering Galaxy, 400 Primogems, and access to an online concert that fans can view on October 3rd. Some fans online are claiming that this was unplanned, and the bundle was initially meant to cost $30. It’s impossible to say whether miHoYo decided to send out the bundle to quell fan dissatisfaction, or if this was always part of the plan for the game’s anniversary. Regardless, it seems that the move might have worked, as many players online are quite happy with the new anniversary gift.

“YOU HAVE REDEEMED YOURSELF MIHOYO MWAH,” reads a five-star review posted on Google Play today.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you disappointed by Genshin Impact‘s initial anniversary plans? Did your opinion change following miHoYo’s anniversary bundle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!