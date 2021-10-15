Elon Musk “Can’t Wait to Be in Genshin Impact”

Yesterday, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo decided to share a bizarre promotion on its Twitter account that would have centered around Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the game, there’s a character named “Ella Musk,” and the promotion involved a second Twitter account centered around her character. The official Genshin Impact account announced “incentives” for fans to follow Ella Musk, with different incentives at different tier levels. At 1 million followers, the account would have followed Elon Musk, at 3 million, it would have invited him to stream the game, and at 5 million, the company’s CEO would have invited Musk to visit miHoYo’s headquarters in China. However, after fans quickly denounced the promotion on social media, miHoYo deleted the Tweet.
Despite the promotion’s cancellation, Elon Musk Tweeted that he “can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact.” It’s unclear if that might still lead to the CEO getting a guest appearance in the game, or if miHoYo will leave this one alone. After the public backlash following the one-year anniversary event for Genshin Impact, it’s hard to blame the developer for avoiding any more confrontations with its fan base!
