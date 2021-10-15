Elon Musk “Can’t Wait to Be in Genshin Impact”

Yesterday, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo decided to share a bizarre promotion on its Twitter account that would have centered around Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the game, there’s a character named “Ella Musk,” and the promotion involved a second Twitter account centered around her character. The official Genshin Impact account announced “incentives” for fans to follow Ella Musk, with different incentives at different tier levels. At 1 million followers, the account would have followed Elon Musk, at 3 million, it would have invited him to stream the game, and at 5 million, the company’s CEO would have invited Musk to visit miHoYo’s headquarters in China. However, after fans quickly denounced the promotion on social media, miHoYo deleted the Tweet.

Despite the promotion’s cancellation, Elon Musk Tweeted that he “can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact.” It’s unclear if that might still lead to the CEO getting a guest appearance in the game, or if miHoYo will leave this one alone. After the public backlash following the one-year anniversary event for Genshin Impact, it’s hard to blame the developer for avoiding any more confrontations with its fan base!

Fans definitely weren’t feeling this one!

https://twitter.com/tiddney/status/1448778053451141122

Random doesn’t begin to describe it.

https://twitter.com/ghostvalIey/status/1448775179631534081

A lot of people just don’t care for Elonk Musk.

@GenshinImpact @Paimon2theMoon what you tweeted about Elon Musk was super cringe. He's cringe too 🤦🏽‍♀️ — _ (@m_ro245) October 14, 2021

Makes less sense than Aloy.

https://twitter.com/Saturndaymrning/status/1448734175318745090

It’s been a weird few weeks for the game.

https://twitter.com/JonnyJonson19/status/1448723844378812416

Lucille says it best.

*Seeing the words "Elon Musk" and "Genshin Impact" in combination on my TL* pic.twitter.com/MrRj9OXhQw — Meaghan Hartie (@MegzHartie) October 14, 2021

Not a lot of love for the promotion!

Genshin impact absolutely deserved to get ratioed over that Elon musk tweet. — Yokai Egg #BLM 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🔞 (@Egg_Yok90) October 14, 2021

Some fans were into it, though.