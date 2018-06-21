Valkyria Chronicles 4 Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Release Date

For those excited to play some Valkyria Chronicles 4 on the Nintendo Switch, Sega has just released a brand new gameplay trailer showing off not only the mechanics of the title itself, but also an interesting look at some of the cutscenes on the hybrid platform as well! Not only that, but now we have a release date as well!

The journey following the Federation Squad E’s quest of survival and victory against their enemy will be coming to fall four major platforms at the same time, which Sega tells us is September 25th. The PlayStation 4 version in Japan has already been released, but it’s all new for gamers in the west. For those in Japan looking for their Switch release, it’ll be coming a few days later on September 27th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on Squad E of the Federation. Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight for freedom in this desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory,” boasts the game’s official description and if the above trailer is anything to go by – the Switch version will work wonderfully. Now if we could only get the rest of the series to port over …

For more features about the title, courtesy of GameStop: