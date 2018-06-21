Valkyria Chronicles 4 Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Release Date

For those excited to play some Valkyria Chronicles 4 on the Nintendo Switch, Sega has just released a brand new gameplay trailer showing off not only the mechanics of the title itself, but also an interesting look at some of the cutscenes on the hybrid platform as well! Not only that, but now we have a release date as well!
The journey following the Federation Squad E’s quest of survival and victory against their enemy will be coming to fall four major platforms at the same time, which Sega tells us is September 25th. The PlayStation 4 version in Japan has already been released, but it’s all new for gamers in the west. For those in Japan looking for their Switch release, it’ll be coming a few days later on September 27th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on Squad E of the Federation. Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight for freedom in this desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory,” boasts the game’s official description and if the above trailer is anything to go by – the Switch version will work wonderfully. Now if we could only get the rest of the series to port over …
For more features about the title, courtesy of GameStop:
- A Coming-of-Age Story in a Time of War – Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on a whole new cast of main characters. Players will take command of the eager, young Commander Claude Wallace, engineer/heavy weapons extraordinaire Riley Miller, hotheaded Darcsen Raz, ice-cold ace sniper Kai Schulen, and more. Together, they will experience the painful realities of war–but will the bonds of Squad E’s friendships survive the frozen battlefield?
- The Next Generation “BLiTZ” Battle System – The part overhead turn-based strategy, part RPG, and part real-time 3rd person shooter “BLiTZ” battle system returns to the field. New features include an explosive new class called the Grenadier, numerous offensive/defensive battleship support options, chances for a unit to have a “Last Stand” action before death, and more. Plus, fight the imperial threat with more units on larger-scale maps than ever before.
- CANVAS Aesthetics – The series’ signature hand-drawn visual style is back and overhauled for the newest generation. Inspired by watercolor compositions, the CANVAS Graphics Engine blends visual elements of reality and imagination to create an expressive world filled with colorful emotions. Watch the journey of Squad E unfold like an interactive painting!
- The Return of a Legendary Composer – The illustrious Hitoshi Sakimoto, original composer of the Valkyria Chronicles series and countless other emotional epics, returns to provide a sweeping orchestral score for the game.