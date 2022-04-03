Valorant Job Listing Teases PlayStation and Xbox Release

Riot Games’ popular multiplayer shooter Valorant seems like it could be releasing on console platforms in the future. When Riot first released Valorant back in 2020, the title only came to PC. Since then, Riot has expressed that it may be interested in later bringing the game to consoles, although no plans for these ports have been specifically announced. Now, thanks to a new job listing, it looks like Riot is very much in the process of trying to bring Valorant to PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Recently, Riot Games posted a new job on its website for the role of a Senior Game Designer on Valorant. While this might not seem like much at first glance, the title of the position specified that this eventual hire would be working on the console iteration of the game. Further details such as which consoles Valorant might come to weren’t given, but it’s very clear that Riot now seems to be working on a port of the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As a Senior Game Designer, you will design, tweak, and optimize the player experience. Your analytical skills, player insight, and creativity aid in crafting in- and out-of-game experiences that engage and surprise players,” said a description of the job. “Design and refine features, modes, and systems to help bring console game products to market.”

The fact that Riot has now openly posted this role on its website might mean that it could soon be confirmed in an official capacity that Valorant is heading to consoles. Given the game’s popularity since landing on PC nearly two years ago, a console release has always seemed to be a forgone conclusion for the title. As 2022 continues onward, it seems very likely that we’ll end up hearing more about Valorant finally coming to other platforms. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to learn more.

Are you someone that is still holding out hope that Valorant will soon end up coming to consoles? And do you think that this job listing is all but proof that the game will land on PlayStation and Xbox at some point? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.