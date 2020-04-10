Valorant Streamers Show Off Big Moments from Closed Beta

Valorant streamers have been showing off the game in a big way since the closed beta began earlier in the week with the result being numbers as impressive as Valorant’s viewership to share with their followers. Tying access to the closed beta with Twitch Drops via watching these streams meant that tons of viewers have been able to see these sorts of moments, but with so many streamers playing Valorant nonstop, there are many to be missed. We’ve collected a few of the best ones from some of the biggest streamers to show what’s possible in Valorant when pros and former pros go hands-on with the game.

Some streamers and influencers were able to try out Valorant before the closed beta’s release which meant they were able to get somewhat of a head start on it, but many of them have found some of their best moments by being in the closed beta itself. Streamers teamed up with one another throughout the start of the record-breaking beta to create power teams, but given how new the game was, there was room for everyone to create their own clip-worthy moments since pretty much everyone was starting out fresh with Valorant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s often been likened to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch, so even though it’s new, players who’ve got experience with those games have seen success right from the start. Streamers who currently play those games or former pros who used to play competitively have been the ones to watch so far with some streamers reaching incredibly high viewership numbers as people look for access to the closed beta.

Those who’ve been watching the beta throughout the week without gaining access will just have to keep watching to see if they get in, but for those who are just starting to watch now, you can check out some of the best highlights from streamers below. No end date has been announced yet for the beta, so expect to see more of these as people continue to play and improve their Valorant skills.

No Time to Look

I ain’t got time look pic.twitter.com/X0fjKzWHhK — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) April 8, 2020

Aced

Clean

the new agent Raze kinda CLEAN in @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/wklSs0Nmvm — dizzy (@dizzy) April 7, 2020

Big No-Scope

Cleaning Up

A 1v3

Nasty

OHHH MYYY



I’M GETTING NASTYYY pic.twitter.com/W8Bml8CY6m — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 9, 2020

Not a Bad Round

my best round yet… I love Valorant pic.twitter.com/3AJbz4V6se — timthetatman (@timthetatman) April 8, 2020

Cheeky Arrow