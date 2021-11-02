Valorant Reveals Update 3.09 Patch Notes

Valorant’s latest update was detailed this week with the reveal of the patch notes for Patch 3.09. This same update comes with the start of the new Act III battle pass as well as a refresh of the game’s competitive scene. It would normally be accompanied by the release of a new Agent as well, but as Riot Games and the Valorant team indicated previously, we’ll have to wait a bit longer until that new character is released.

The patch notes for the latest Valorant update focused on two core components: The Classic weapon and the Fracture map. Both of those parts of the game took up the majority of the patch notes, but there were also some other changes noted as well as some esports-focused adjustments.

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 3.09 update – including some context regarding changes prescribed for the Classic – can be seen below.

Weapon Updates

Classic (Right-Click)

“The Classic has been over-performing in close to mid-range encounters when used while jumping or on the move,” the dev notes for the Classic’s changes said. “So we’ve reduced the weapon’s effective accuracy while jumping, running, and walking, with the intent of narrowing it’s ideal use case to only really close ranges.”

Walking firing error changed .05 >>> .6 (total error is 2.5 when walking, up from 1.95)

Running firing error changed .2 >>> 1.3 (total error is 3.2 when running, up from 2.1)

Jumping firing error changed from 1.1 >>> 2.1 (total error is 4.0 when jumping, up from 3.0)

Map Updates

Fracture

The B Arcade attacker barrier is shifted back towards Attacker Side Bridge, to allow defenders to more easily contest the area

Defender barrier at A Rope moved up to the top of ropes to make it easier for Sentinels to prepare.

A Hall orb shifted into more neutral space, making it less favorable for attackers

New piece of cover in Attacker spawn added to break the long sightline from Hall entrance to B Main, which should relieve some pressure from attackers when defenders fast flank

Game Systems Updates

Smoother Ropes/Ziplines

Fixed jittery movement that could occur when stopping or changing directions on a zipline or rope. This was most noticeable when repeatedly moving a small amount and stopping.

Esports Features

Observers using gamepad controllers are no longer locked out of the X/Y axes when speeding up with the right bumper (R1).

Free Cam observers rejoice!

Observers now have the option to set handedness for teams

When this option is toggled, observers will see players that start the match on attacker as right-handed, and players that start the match on defender will be left-handed.

General

One path for all traffic into game servers

For those of you particular to a preferred server, you may notice a previously preferred location is no longer there. Don’t worry, we simply consolidated what was two paths into the game servers into one—we did not remove any servers.

Bugs

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing the default Act Rank badge to display on Unrated game loading screens

Agents