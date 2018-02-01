Valve’s Gabe Newell Was This Close To Collaborating With Nintendo

Valve doesn’t just team up with anyone – the team, headed up by the legendary Gabe Newell, puts time and research into what it plans to do next. Heck, we can’t even imagine the kind of negotiations Sony had to put in to get Newell to appear on their stage to announce Portal 2.

So imagine our surprise when we learned that Newell was considering teaming up with Nintendo at one point. Talk about your dream teams.

According to Game Informer, the story emerged with Newell’s son, Grey, who recently appeared on a live stream with Valve News Network’s Tyler McVicker. During his appearance, he was asked about any celebrities that he may have met. While he didn’t personally, he did note that Gabe may have let with either the late Satoru Iwata or Shigeru Miyamoto around seven years beforehand – and something big could’ve come out of it.

“My dad was meeting him about some joint thing…project,” Grey explained. “I think it was about the original Wii and it ended up not happening. But we stopped by in Japan…this was like probably seven years ago. It was super casual.”

That’s really all there is to the story, unfortunately. It starts at around 2 hours and 22 minutes into the show, but it does leave us pondering for a little bit. Could you imagine if two of gaming’s biggest gaming minds got together to work on a gaming project? Even if it was for the Wii (and not, say, Nintendo Switch), it probably would’ve been the stuff of legend.

We haven’t been able to dig up any additional details on this, and, of course, Gabe hasn’t said a word, but, man. To have been a fly on the wall when that conversation came up…

Not that Nintendo is doing too shabby, as it recently matched the Wii U’s lifetime sales with the Nintendo Switch in just under 11 months of its release. And it has some stellar games on the way as well, with a few announcements set to be made over the next few months in terms of what we can look forward to next.