Valve Removes Over 170 Steam Games For ‘Straight Up Trolling’, Including Nude PUBG Ripoff

A little while back, Valve warned in a new blog post that it would be removing games that were “straight up trolling” the service, just for the sake of cleaning house. And now, based on a report from PC Gamer, it looks like they finally did it.

Over 170 of these “trolling” games have been removed, although they’re hardly going to go down as classics for the service. Some exist just for the sake of taking part of a popular theme instead of actually adding something of substance to the service.

Case in point: the list of titles that were removed includes Home Alone Girlfriend; the PUBG ripoff Boobs Battleground; Putin, Boobs and Trump; Big Dick; MILF; Dad’s co-worker; Make Border Great Again!; Rich life simulator VR and several others. So, again, games that aren’t likely to be missed.

When it came to talking about the removal of said games, the company noted in its post, “You’re a denizen of the internet so you know that trolls come in all forms. On Steam, some are simply trying to rile people up with something we call ‘a game shaped object’ (ie: a crudely made piece of software that technically and just barely passes our bar as a functioning video game but isn’t what 99.9% of folks would say is ‘good’). Some trolls are trying to scam folks out of their Steam inventory items, others are looking for a way to generate a small amount of money off Steam through a series of schemes that revolve around how we let developers use Steam keys. Others are just trying to incite and sow discord.”

Valve did make note that anyone who did purchase these games (even though we’re not sure why they would) can continue to download them to their library however they see fit. However, they’re pretty much no longer available for purchase, so you probably shouldn’t go looking.

The Steam service has been allowing mature-rated games with interesting themes, including one that’s quite risque. But there’s a big difference between games like those and games like, well, Boobs Battleground. That game must have an…interesting community, since it’s like PUBG with naked women.

You’re likely to see less of these “trolling” games on the service, if any at all.