Vampire Survivors Just Added a Long-Awaited Feature, But There’s a Catch

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has just released a new hotfix update for the game, and it’s a pretty big deal. An accounts system has been added to the Nintendo Switch version, allowing players to use cross-saves with other versions. If you happened to buy the Nintendo Switch version after discovering the game on Xbox Game Pass, or if you just like to enjoy Vampire Survivors on as many platforms as possible, this should come as good news. There are an unfortunately small number of games that take advantage of cross-saves, but Vampire Survivors is now one of them, and it’s going to be nice being able to carry over data between different platforms.

Unfortunately, there is a catch to this update, and it’s that, while cross-saves have now been implemented, they remain unavailable in the PlayStation versions of Vampire Survivors. Poncle had originally planned on implementing cross-saves on PlayStation as well, but those plans have changed. As the company noted earlier this year, the team encountered “a legal issue on PlayStation we weren’t aware of.” While Poncle has left the door open to the feature being implemented at some point down the line, the actual chances “are now very slim.”

vampire survivors recently added content based on square enix’s saga franchise

In addition to cross-saves now being available for Vampire Survivors on Switch, Poncle has used this opportunity to fix some other problems on the platform. Notably, this update resolves some crashing issues related to the game’s most recent DLC, which should come as good news. Full patch notes from the game’s official Discord can be found below:

Added accounts system to Nintendo Switch

Fixed new DLC crashing on Switch

Fixed title crashing after picking up the Rosary at the end of the “Holy Forbidden” stage

Un-bolded text on main menu DLC button to fix incorrect/broken font

Fixed chests with dual characters at some points only awarding chests to the secondary character

Fixed Emerald Diorama secrets icons

Fixed missing text on unlocks menu

Added attack animations to all versions of Jonathan

Fixed Maruto getting Eskiziburr again after evolving it

Added Emerald Diorama weapons to Super Candybox Turbo II

Fixed enemy speed scaling in Ice Age Adventure

Fixed Imakoo gaining bonus recovery instead of bonus might when triggering showstopper

Fixed Hypergravity glimmer tech preventing boss enemies from moving

Stopped showing cat followers in results screen

Fixed Foscari Adventure achievement for “The Sly Swashbuckler” which could be completed with the with the wrong character

Fixed Purple Treasure Chests in Room 1665 not rewarding Arcanas

Fixed main character followers being unable to collect little hearts that had been spawned for them

Fixed error on Menya Moonspell when Max Weapon set to 1 and using Sapphire Mist

Fixed Unlocked Cosmo in Ice Age adventure which didn’t unlock the progress

Fixed results screen UI spilling out of frame

Fixed spell to unlock “The Coop”

Removed Intuition from Candybox

Added Embrace of Gaea in Super Candybox

Fixed Triangle Kick glimmer which stopped firing when weapon goes into Limit Break

Fixed Mr S adventure merchant broken text

Fixed softlock when Report! fires

Fixed Emerald Diorama name on loading screen

Fixed Coop bestiary entries showing the wrong stage in the “Found In” field; showing as “Mad Forest” rather than “The Coop”

Fixed duplicating Librarian

Fixed text for collected Gold Eggs is not displaying correctly

At this time, it’s impossible to say whether Poncle will be able to come to some kind of resolution with PlayStation to get cross-saves enabled on the platform. However, it’s worth noting that other developers have talked about issues with cross-saves on PlayStation in the past. In 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft told fans that PlayStation had blocked cross-saves from being enabled on PS4 and PS5. It took two years of waiting, but that feature will finally be added to PlayStation platforms next week. Hopefully Poncle can come to some kind of similar agreement with Sony, without fans having to wait another two years to see the situation resolved!

