Vampire Survivors Fans Have a New Game to Try (And It’s Free)

Action roguelike Vampire Survivors is one of the most popular games in the genre. It combines auto-shooter action with roguelike mechanics, all with the pixel graphic gothic vibe that keeps gamers coming back for more. While there’s no shortage of new DLC, including some fun collabs, for Vampire Survivors, sometimes, you want something new. New, but similar. That’s where the recently re-released indie game Bioprototype comes in. Returning to Steam on May 19th from Emprom Game, this auto-battler gives Vampire Survivors vibes, with a twist – and it’s free for the next few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it may look brand-new on Steam, and it’s certainly going to be new to many Vampire Survivors fans, Bioprototype has an interesting backstory. The game was originally released in 2022 and amassed a pretty big following. However, Bioprototype was removed from Steam after its publisher, BD Games, was banned from the platform for violating Steam rules. After negotiations with Steam, developer Emprom Game was able to bring its bullet hell indie back to Steam for players to enjoy. And as an apology for the game’s abrupt removal, Bioprototype is now available entirely for free for a limited time.

From May 20th through July 20th, gamers can add Bioprototype to their Steam library entirely for free. The initial statement from developer Emprom Game doesn’t clearly indicate whether the game will remain on Steam after this point in time, but if it does, it’s likely to return to the same price it costs on other platforms. Typically, Bioprototype costs around $4.99, not half bad for a solid roguelike experience. But why not grab it for free on Steam while you still can?

What is Bioprototype Like? What Players Have to Say About Re-Release on Steam

The re-released version of Bioprototype is the same as the original, but with the new low price of totally free from now until June 10th. As a result of returning to the platform under new ownership, however, the game has gotten fresh attention and some shiny new reviews to go along with it. So, if you’re curious about whether it’s worth adding this game to your library while it’s free, let’s look at what new and returning fans have to say about Bioprototype on Steam.

A screenshot of the auto-shooting action in Bioprototype on Steam

Bioprototype is a biology-based autoshooter where you slowly build out your character with various skills and organs to withstand the attacking hordes. Many gamers say it’s a solid comp to Vampire Survivors and Brotato, but with some unique changes that set it apart. In particular, the science vibe and upgrade system make this one a unique auto-shooter roguelike that will still satisfy Vampire Survivors fans. Some gamers love it so much, they came back to post their review to the game’s new Steam page just to make sure other roguelike fans can see just how good Bioprototype is.

If you didn’t check out Bioprototype the first time around and enjoy games like Vampire Survivors, it’s well worth adding this to your Steam library ASAP. And if you’re ready for something new, the developer has already released another game in the same series, Bioweaver. This follow-up isn’t free, but it is currently discounted for just $4.54 through May 27th. So, if you enjoy the first, free entry and want to support the devs, this newer installment in the series is a solid choice, as well.