Vampire Survivors Patch 1.7 Launches This Week

Vampire Survivors has had a busy year, adding a new co-op mode and releasing on Nintendo Switch. On top of that, we learned that the team is working on a TV series and that there is a "Directer's Cut" coming somewhere down the line. Last month, developer poncle announced that it was nearing completion for the next bit of free content for Vampire Survivors. Patch 1.7, called Whiteout, is set to bring all kinds of new content to the game, and today poncle finally revealed its release date. Patch 1.7 is coming to Vampire Survivors on October 19.

The announcement came out of nowhere. The team originally announced the existence of Patch 1.7 in late September. At the time, the team didn't give a hint of a release date, but because it showed off several sneak peeks at the new content, many assumed it would be coming soon. Fortunately, poncle did just that, and fans will only be waiting for about three weeks between the official reveal and the launch date. That's pretty typical of how poncle usually works, but it's great to see that its other work isn't affecting its usual output.

Vampire Survivors Patch 1.7

Feeling cute, might release a free update on Thursday



(Announcement: We are releasing a free update this Thursday, it's called Whiteout, details below) https://t.co/nObwGizORR — Vampire Survivors 🧛 Switch & Couch Co-op Out Now! (@poncle_vampire) October 17, 2023

The team hasn't announced exactly what's coming in the new update, but the initial trailer from September did give us a few ideas of what to expect. Officially, Whiteout brings "a frosty new stage, a new character, weapon, and more;" however, there's a bit more to glean from the trailer.

Yes, it's pretty easy to note the new character (She-Moon) and stage, but you can also see a new Relic called the Antidote. From the item description in the trailer, we know that this item "allows [you] to buy the Defang PowerUp." Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what Defang does just yet, but that will likely be revealed in the coming days. We also know that the new item is called the Glass Fandango and it appears to attack by sending out a white spike in the direction you're facing. It will be interesting to see how to evolve Glass Fandango and to learn what She-Moon's trait is.

Fortunately, we'll only have to wait a few more days to see everything that's included in the Whiteout patch. Remember, it's a free update, so don't expect it to have nearly as much content as Tides of the Foscari and Legacy of the Moonspell. Speaking of paid DLC, it's not clear when Vampire Survivors will get more of that. Hopefully, the team announces something by the end of the year. After all, we haven't heard anything on that front since Foscari released in April, so we're due for an update given poncle's usual timeline.

Vampire Survivors is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, mobile, and PC platforms. Patch 1.7 drops on October 19.