Vampire Survivors Developer Warns Players About Major Issues on PlayStation

It seems Vampire Survivors players are experiencing issues with the game’s PlayStation versions. In a thread on X/Twitter, developer Poncle Games revealed that it is currently working on patches for basically all of the platforms for Vampire Survivors. However, it seems there are some specific issues on PS4, which are causing both crashes and (more seriously) corrupted save files. Once the patch goes live, Poncle will make an effort to help players that have encountered issues with corrupted save files. However, in the meantime, the developer is offering some advice to help players avoid losing their data.

“A patch to fix PS4 crashes due to low memory is in the works, a combination of a memory leak in the engine version we’re using and the discontinuation of support for older safe versions is forcing us to upgrade the engine version, which unfortunately will take some time as this isn’t a quick fix,” the developer wrote on X/Twitter. “If you decide to keep playing we’d suggest creating a backup on a USB drive to be safe.”

The Vampire Survivors Ode to Castlevania DLC was released last year

In a follow-up post, Poncle noted that a patch for PS5 is also in the works for Vampire Survivors to address some standard bug fixes, but the patch will take time as “these are also impacted by similar reasons to PS4 and will require time for us to rebuild and retest everything.” From the sound of it, PS5 users are not facing the same severity of issues as those on PS4, but players on the platform should remember that it could be a while before the next patch, due to some of the technical issues that are taking place on Sony’s systems.

Hopefully Poncle can get these issues under control quickly, so PlayStation users can continue to enjoy Vampire Survivors without any cause for concern. It’s unclear how common the issue is with corrupted save files, but if players aren’t willing to use the USB workaround on the platform, they might want to take a break from the game until the issue is resolved. That’s less than ideal given how far off the fix appears to be, but for those that have put in a lot of time and effort, it’s much better than running the risk of losing it all.

In addition to these patches, Poncle also offered an update about cross-saves, which are still coming to the Nintendo Switch version of Vampire Survivors “within the coming days.” Cross-saves were previously planned for PlayStation, but Poncle announced earlier this year that the chances of the feature happening on PS4 and PS5 “are now very slim.” The developer has been vague about the change in plans, but this seems to be a problem exclusively related to Sony.

