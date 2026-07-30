Vampire: The Masquerade 6th Edition Is Officially In Active Production & You Can Playtest It Right Now

The current, 5th edition of Vampire: The Masquerade released back in 2018. Since then, plenty has changed in the tabletop RPG landscape and with the World of Darkness specifically. That means it’s about time to give the beloved horror TTRPG a fresh coat of paint. During its “The Future of White Wolf” panel at Gen Con 2026, White Wolf officially confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade 6th edition is in active development. And that’s not all.

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Development on the new 6th edition of Vampire: The Masquerade is being led by World of Darkness Creative Director Jess Lanzillo. That name will no doubt be familiar to Dungeons & Dragons fans, as Lanzillo formerly oversaw the launch of the revised 5th edition. This new version of the vampire TTRPG will also be the first developed under the newly rebranded White Wolf label since it returned last year. As if all that wasn’t exciting enough, fans can sink their teeth into a playtest of the new material starting… right now!

Key Changes to Expect in Vampire: The Masquerade 6th Edition

Courtesy of White Wolf

Even if you’ve come up against pain points in the current edition of a beloved TTRPG, change is always hard. To help prepare for the next era of Vampire: The Masquerade, here are the key changes you can expect. First and foremost, the 6th Edition will rework the game’s rules engine in a few significant ways. These include merging Vitae and Willpower/Health into a single resource and tweaking difficulty so that it subtracts dice from the roll pool rather than altering the target number.

In addition, the game’s core tension of maintaining the Masquerade will be adjusted with a new Beast/Nature Tracker and reworked Humanity Scale. The goal here is to make the tension between Beast and Humanity feel more active and dynamic, rather than being reflected by a single number.

Along with these changes, new resources that impact gameplay and storytelling will arrive in the new edition. This includes Quickening earned on strong roles for players and Drama that will help Storytellers influence the Masquerade or strengthen their NPCs. Character creation will also be streamlined, and new mechanics will add layers to player failure during a campaign.

For the full list of planned changes that are driving this next phase of the TTRPG and what’s included in the playtest, you can check out the official blog post from White Wolf. From the sounds of it, this will be a pretty different feel for Vampire: The Masquerade. That’s likely why we’re getting a fully-fledged new 6th Edition, rather than a smaller revision. And if you’re curious to see some of these changes in action in the early stages, you won’t have long to wait. Fans can jump into an early playtest of some new material starting today.

How to Playtest the New Vampire: The Masquerade 6th Edition Materials

Courtesy of White Wolf

To ensure that Vampire: The Masquerade‘s new edition is developed with fan feedback at the forefront, the first playtest is already live. Starting today, you can register on Demiplane to experience the first free open alpha playtest of Vampire: The Masquerade 6th Edition. Doing so will let you get an early taste of seven of the planned fourteen clans that will be available in the new edition.

This is the earliest that White Wolf has brought players into the fold to playtest new material, and that’s very intentional. According to World of Darkness Creative Director Jess Lanzillo, the team is confident that the early playtest will “help [White Wolf] build a line of V6 books that speaks to both new and longtime players.” If you want to help shape the future of the iconic horror TTRPG, be sure to check out this first V6 playtest and provide feedback to the team.

As of now, the exact release date for Vampire: The Masquerade 6th edition has not been confirmed. However, it’s in active development and playtest-ready, so we’re well on the way to a new World of Darkness.