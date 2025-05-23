Vampire: The Masquerade Publisher Enters New Era with White Wolf Rebrand

The beloved World of Darkness universe features several gothic RPGs, including Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, and more. Many of these iconic IPs were originally developed under the name White Wolf Publishing, but the company was eventually rebranded to World of Darkness after joining Paradox Interactive. Over the last few years, World of Darkness has continued to create exciting new TTRPG content under its new name. But now, the studio is embracing its roots by returning to the White Wolf name, as it becomes an independent entity within Paradox Interactive to spearhead all future licensing and publishing projects for the World of Darkness IP.

Today, World of Darkness announced its official rebrand to White Wolf, honoring the legacy that started it all. Furthermore, White Wolf will be the official licensing and publishing entity for all of its IP, including Vampire: The Masquerade and beyond. For those wondering what that means for the next big video game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, we’ve got answers. The game, which will release in October of this year, will be co-published by White Wolf and Paradox Interactive.

The new logo for White Wolf

As for the TTRPG properties in the World of Darkness universe, all further development is moving in-house. Going forward, White Wolf will operate as an independent entity within Paradox Interactive, allowing the team to expand and deepen its commitment to the games and systems that make the World of Darkness universe great. What this means for fans is that we can expect to see more products from the team at White Wolf, with an aim to unify the massive World of Darkness and build on those properties fans love so much.

About the rebrand, World of Darkness/White Wolf Executive VP Marco Behrmann says, “The Wolf is back, baby! I’m incredibly excited and proud to bring back White Wolf as an independent business entity, taking the legendary World of Darkness IP portfolio into the future.” He goes on to note that “establishing a dedicated publishing wing for our internally developed tabletop role-playing games… lets [them] develop both classic and new IPs faster and with a clearer long-term transmedia vision.” According to Behrmann, the “rebirth” is a big plus for fans, letting the company lean into exploring the products and worlds fans most want to see.