Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale Game Revealed

Developer Sharkmob has released the very first teaser trailer for its very first project, and basically nobody was prepared to learn that the developer has, in fact, been working on a battle royale... set in the universe of Vampire: The Masquerade. If you're not already familiar, Vampire: The Masquerade is an urban fantasy tabletop role-playing game where different factions of vampires compete against one another. So, a battle royale isn't totally out of left field or anything.

According to Sharkmob, the Vampire: The Masquerade battle royale is currently set to release in the latter half of 2021. No definitive release date has been revealed nor have platforms. Notably, the company's website explicitly states that it aims to develop video games for PC and next-gen consoles. Also, the video game revealed here apparently does not yet have a name, at least publicly.

We revealed our first project! Check out the video and let us know what you think: https://t.co/IE6jkcs4oe — Sharkmob (@SharkmobGames) October 31, 2020

It's hard to tell from the teaser just how much is going to be reflected in the actual gameplay at release, but it does sort of imply that it will be a third-person affair. One bit does include a top-down, somewhat-isometric view, but while that'd be interesting to see, it's hard to imagine enough people playing a battle royale of that style.

"Experience the next thrilling evolution of Battle Royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague," Sharkmob's brief description of the new video game reads. "Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night."

