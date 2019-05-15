Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Reveals the Toreador Clan

While the recently announced Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won’t be arriving until next year, fans are still beyond excited that a sequel is even happening to begin with. This hype is only being fueled by the developers themselves as they’ve been revealing more and more information about the title since unveiling it. Most notably, Paradox Interactive has been introducing fans to the new clans that will be featured in the follow-up the 2004 title, the latest of which happens to be the Toreador Clan, one of the largest in the Seattle area.

In addition to being one of the largest Clans in the area, the Toreador Clan has also been around for quite some time. “Obsessed with beauty in all forms, there are those Toreador who would claim that their Clan only chooses the most accomplished artists of each generation – whether they wielded the brush, the pen, their voice, body or mind,” reads the game’s website. “It’d only be half a lie. There are true visionaries among the Clan of the Rose, but it also contains its share of one-hit wonders and posers embraced in a moment of fleeting passion. All of them are cursed to spend eternity between the short-lived bliss of true beauty…

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And the ever-increasing spans of ennui in between. Ever seeking the next surprise, the next experience, the next chance to feel, some Toreador descend into depravity. Others fight grimly to retain the shreds of their humanity, whether by immersing or withdrawing themselves from the mortal world.”

Here’s a bit more on what the Toreador Clan’s abilities are all about:

Presence

Awe: Strike a pose that freezes all before you in adoring wonder. For a short time after, new admirers are oblivious to anything other than what they’ve just witnessed.

Entrance: Form a group of admirers around the vampire, following along and distracting nearby enemies.

Public use of Presence abilities does not constitute a Masquerade violation.

Celerity

Unseen Storm – Dash in any direction with such speed that you momentarily disappear from view, allowing you to land attacks, dodge around enemies, or get away before the dust has settled. Upgrades further enhance the effects of Unseen Storm.

Accelerate – Move so fast that everything else in the world appears to slow down to a standstill. Assailants seem frozen in their attacks, cars crawl forward, bullets zip by lazily, and the vampire can perform stunts that, with an 80’s synth track in the background, would make for an awesome movie scene. Upgrades further enhance the effects of Accelerate.

Use of Celerity before mortals is a Masquerade violation.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you a fan of the Toreador Clan? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Prima Games.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!