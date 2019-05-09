Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Introduces The Tremere Clan in New Video

Paradox Interactive recently revealed that a highly-anticipated sequel to 2004’s Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was on the way, and fans have been beyond excited ever since. While the game won’t be arriving until next year, that hasn’t stopped the hype train, especially since the developers have been revealing bits of information for fans to enjoy. One such piece of information just so happens to be a first look at the Tremere clan, who will seemingly play a fairly large role in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 when it drops next year.

“Often referred to as usurpers, hermetics, blood witches, or worse, the other vampire clans share a general distrust of the Tremere,” says Paradox. “Despite this, the other clans respect the sheer power of the Tremere’s blood magic, turning those willing to offer their services into valued, if uneasy, allies. Long before Seattle, the Tremere began as occultists who were seeking immortality. Even though they found a way to live forever, the price they paid bound their magic to blood. The origin of their curse is mostly forgotten but continues to color their interactions with other Kindred. The Tremere were not allowed in significant numbers in Seattle – until recently…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tremere Clan will certainly give players a run for their money, especially with all of the powers they possess. Combine this with magic they are able to use and these might just end up being some pretty bad enemies. Here’s what they have to offer:

Thaumaturgy

Skewer – Launches a small portion of the vampire’s blood at the feet of their enemies, where it erupts in a patch of razor-sharp spikes. Once they dissolve, a stream of blood flows back to the caster.

Purge – Allows the vampire to make their victims vomit up blood, damaging them heavily. A stream of blood flows back to the caster.

Blood Boil – A master of Thaumaturgy may cast Purge for a second time on an affected NPC, causing the blood in their veins to sear. The wretch explodes within moments; bystanders in a large area are damaged. Blood from each victim streams back to the caster.

Use of Thaumaturgy in front of witnesses is a Masquerade Violation.

Auspex

Aura Sense – Allows the vampire to spot NPCs even through walls, read crowds at a glance, and mark individuals to keep them in their sights over long distances. It also allows the user to spot the weaknesses in a marked NPC’s attack and defense.

Psychic Projection – Detaches the vampire’s mind from their body. Untethered, they can explore the area in astral form, remaining free to use Aura Sight to mark any character they spot. Beyond that, the vampire’s mastery of their own senses has grown to such an extent that they can telepathically overwhelm the senses of others for a short while.

Use of Auspex is not a Masquerade Violation.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. No release date has been disclosed as of yet, but it is expected to arrive next year. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you even more excited to get your hands on the upcoming sequel? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Prima Games.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!