‘Vampyr,’ ‘Insurgency: Sandstorm’ Discounted During Publisher Sale

Focus Home Interactive is featured in Steam’s publisher sale this weekend with over 50 games like Vampyr, The Surge, and Insurgency: Sandstorm on sale for the next few days.

A sale that started on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to be live until Sept. 24, the list of games on sale features discounts as steep as 80 percent off of the original price. Focus Home Interactive‘s press release announcement about the sale described it as one that features discounts “across the entirety of its game catalog,” so if there’s a Focus Home Interactive game that you have in mind, you can likely find it through this Steam sale.

Focus Home Interactive’s full selection of games on sale can be seen through Steam’s publisher sale page with five of the biggest titles on sale featured below.

Spintires: MudRunner

A testament to the wide variety of games that Focus Home Interactive publishes, Spintires: MudRunner is one of the first games featured in the sale. Marked down 40 percent until the sale ends, the game is available for just $14.99 and puts players behind the wheels of various vehicles in challenging environments and courses.

“Spintires: MudRunner is the ultimate version of the million-seller indie hit Spintires. Like Spintires before it, Spintires: MudRunner puts players in the driver seat and dares them to take charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles, venturing across extreme landscapes with only a map and compass as guides!”

The Surge

In preparation for The Surge 2 that’s coming out sometime in 2019, Deck13’s first game in the series called The Surge can be bought through Steam for $11.99. Occassionally likened to a futuristic, tech-filled version of Dark Souls, The Surge lets players dismantle their enemies and improve themselves with the remains.

“Defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat. Target and slice specific limbs off your foes, with a next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember,” the Steam description said. “Equip, upgrade and craft new weapons and armors sliced from enemies, and make yourself stronger through a fresh take on leveling-up.”

Farming Simulator 17

The Farming Simulator games are another series that Focus Home Interactive is known for with Farming Simulator 17 discounted by 70 percent during the publisher sale. Inside of vehicles and out, players can take on the role of a farmer in the game and manage their crops and animals for $7.49.

“Take on the role of a modern farmer in Farming Simulator 17!” the Steam description said. “Explore farming possibilities in a new North American environment. Drive over 250 farming vehicles and equipment from over 75 manufacturers, including new brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Valtra or Massey Ferguson.”

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Insurgency: Sandstorm is one of Focus Home Interactive’s most-anticipated games that’s due out in December, but it can be purchased now for 10 percent off of the normal price, the new cost being $26.99. Previously planned to be out on Sept. 18, the tactical shooter was pushed back to a Dec. 12 release with beta tests giving players a first-hand look at the game.

“Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay,” the game’s Steam description said. “Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre.”

Vampyr

A game that puts players in the middle of ethical dilemmas while harnessing vampiric powers, Vampyr lets players take on the role of a doctor in 1918 who’s become a vampire. While trying to save the city of London from an epidemic, players must also satisfy their vampiric urges and learn to control their powers. The game came out earlier this year and can now be purchased for $33.49, but you can read our full review here to get an idea of whether the game is right for you or not.

“London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid,” the Steam description said. “As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal.”