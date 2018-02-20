Vampyr Webseries Episode 2 Dives Deep into the Art Style

From the creators of Life is Strange, DONTNOD has an exciting new horror game that will be in a similar format called Vampyr. Instead of an artistic hipster, you’re a conflicted doctor cursed with Vampyrism as the ethical pull between profession and carnal desires continues to weigh heavier and heavier on the character’s mind.

The team behind the highly anticipated title have come up with a small webseries to take fans behind the scenes of their latest creation. The second episode, seen in the video above, goes deep into the artistic side of the game’s creation and reveals the areas that Vampyr will take players to including the infamous Whitechapel, Docks, Pembroke Hospital, and Wet End.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With three more videos slated, each new episode will drop on Thursdays until the unannounced Spring release date for the highly anticipated Vampyre game.

If you missed the first episode about how they created the monsters, you can check that out right here. In Episode 1: Making Monsters, DONTNOD gives more information about Jonathan Reid, the doctor-turned-vampire that players will take control of in Vampyr. Freshly turned, Reid’s condition unveils a dark new reality, thrusting him into a once-hidden society of wretched creatures like himself. Ancient Ekons plot from the shadows, terrifying Vulkods prowl the streets at night, and cursed Skals hide in the darkest places of the city.

The official synopsis of the game is as follows:

“Prowl the disease ridden streets in Vampyr – a darkly atmospheric action RPG from the studio behind ‘Remember Me‘ and ‘Life is Strange’, developed using Unreal Engine 4. Set in early 20th century Britain during a bout of the lethal Spanish flu, the streets of London are crippled by disease, violence and fear.

In a completely disorganized and ghostly city, those who are either fools, desperate, or unlucky enough to walk the streets lay prey to Britain’s most elusive predators: the Vampires. Emerging from the chaos, a tormented figure awakes; as the player it is you who determines how to harness your new powers, by specializing in deadly, versatile RPG skill-trees that change the way you play. As a doctor recently turned into a Vampire, you try to understand your new affliction.

Your quest of intuition, discoveries and struggles, will be filled with death and drama, while your attempt to stem the irrepressible thirst that constantly drives you to take human lives. As you cling to what remains of your humanity, your decisions will ultimately shape the fate of your hero while searching for answers in the coughing, foggy aftermath of the Spanish Flu.”