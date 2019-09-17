New Gaming TV Network Announced

A new broadcast network geared towards video games and esports will launch in 2020 with the Video Game Entertainment & News Network (VENN) looking to become a one-stop place for all your videos and news pertaining to games. The new network was announced on Tuesday and will be led by the duo of producer Ariel Horn who previously worked with Riot Games and Blizzard and Ben Kusin, the former Global Director of New Media at Vivendi Games. Anyone interested in gaming, esports, and entertainment overall will be a target of the new network, a press release said.

The announcement for the new network explained the goals for releasing VENN, a network which its creators hope will bring together all the different types of gaming audiences. Whether it’s live esports events, Let’s Plays, or other types of content that you’re after, there are all kinds of different places to take in those videos like Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and other platforms. VENN will look to unify those interests with programming featuring big names in the industry.

“Designed for fans across all platforms, VENN was created as a singular media brand to unite a fragmented media marketplace,” the announcement said. “Its content will span multiple categories of entertainment, with original programming produced both in-house and with some of the biggest names and creators in gaming, entertainment, streaming, and esports.”

Several of the investors listed in the press release who are already involved with VENN are ones people will recognize from their favorite games and companies. Marc Merril, co-founder of Riot Games, Mike Morhaime, co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, Amy Morhaime, former head of global esports at Blizzard, and Kevin Lin, the co-founder of Twitch, are just a few of the names listed in the press release.

“VENN will be everywhere the gaming audience consumes content: Streaming platforms, VOD, 24/7 linear and social networks,” said Horn. “Pioneering a truly interactive broadcast network will enable the kind of experiences these audiences demand.”

https://t.co/cyWI47uNoS – a new 24/7 post-cable gaming, esports & entertainment Network. Launching in 2020, broadcasting live from NY and LA, VENN will be distributed across broad media platforms with original programming and partnership with the biggest names in the industry. — VENN (@watchvenn) September 17, 2019

A site for the new network has now gone live alongside its social media accounts like the one seen below, so that’ll be the place to look if you’re interested in learning more about VENN. The press release announcing VENN closed by saying more information will be released within the coming months.