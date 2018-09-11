Video Game Filmmaker Uwe Boll Getting His Own Documentary

With his filmmaking career, director Uwe Boll hasn’t exactly made friends within the video game industry. He’s made adaptations like House of the Dead, Alone In the Dark, the heavily controversial Postal, the laughable Bloodrayne and its sequel, and the star-studded Dungeon Siege, none of which have been really well received by fans.

But Boll continued on his merry little way, ignoring the criticism and even getting to a point where he challenged some of his critics to a fight. And now, he’ll be able to tell his side of the story in a new documentary.

In F**k You All: The Uwe Boll Story (yes, that’s the name of it), Boll explains a lot of his career decisions, talking about how he wants to make filmmaking interesting, even if that means a baby getting run over by a car, or a recreation of a 9-11 scene with a plane crashing into a building with someone inside of it.

Boll has since retired from making films, years after making a bad adaptation of Ubisoft’s own Far Cry, but he continues to talk up a storm about how they’re misunderstood. The trailer for F**k You All also features a number of co-stars and producers that talk about the amazement of Boll getting such talent, and some even expressing that he may not be as bad as he looks.

The documentary is the product of Canadian production company Prairie Coast Films, and has managed to earn a stop in the Whistler Film Festival, which will take place later this year. Distribution plans haven’t been revealed yet, but we’ll likely see this movie making the rounds in 2019 on the indie film circuit, as well as with video on demand and potential home release. Whether it’ll keep its controversial title without censoring has yet to be seen.

The trailer does tell an interesting story, but the real question is if F**k You All will convince people that Uwe Boll is a man of vision. Compared to what his previous films have done, and the title specifically calling out his critics even further, it’s hard to see if people will give this a watch or not.

But, hey, it’s probably more entertaining than House of the Dead, right…?

