Halloween 2018’s Best Gaming Events

It’s almost Halloween and while many have their own way of celebrating this spooky time of year, gamers sometimes have other ways to join into the festivities. Pig out on candy and prepare for some festive grind because there are a lot of great Halloween events happening now in your favourite games!

From PUBG skins, to Overwatch, there’s a little something for everyone this time of year! Let’s get started!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

It’s late October, and you know what that means… our #BlackOps4 Halloween Event is now live across all platforms!



Get out there and earn spooky new seasonal cosmetics in the Black Market, and unlock exclusive rewards in the Halloween Calling event in the Zombies Barracks. pic.twitter.com/vBmRjz8wqw — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 27, 2018

“Get out there and earn spooky new seasonal cosmetics in the Black Market, and unlock exclusive rewards in the Halloween Calling event in the Zombies Barracks,” boasts the team behind the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 title! Earn exclusive rewards and rise up those ranks because the Halloween fun is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Overwatch

The Halloween Terror event is live in Overwatch and brings back the beloved Junkenstein’s Revenge! According to Blizzard, “This year, we’ve added two new heroes to Junkenstein’s Revenge: Brigitte and Tracer. We’ve also introduced new Halloween-themed items for you to unlock—including six new legendary skins such as Banshee Moira, Jack-o’-lantern Wrecking Ball, and Enchanted Armor Pharah—alongside our growing collection of spooky gear from previous years.

You can also get 10 bonus fright-filled Halloween Loot Boxes with each purchase of the 50 Halloween Loot Boxes bundle through October 31.”

Dead by Daylight

The team over at Behavior Studios tells us, “For the duration, players will be investigating horrific experiments conducted on unwilling specimens injected with toxins from a mysterious plant only found in the world of the Entity. What results is…terrifying: aggressive fluid-filled killers on the hunt for unsuspecting survivors.

Survivors are in a rush to collect toxin from plants to fill Vials, though death can interrupt the process. And death is never more than a heartbeat away as Killers will be trying to fill their own Vials, hanging their preys on Cankerous Hooks.”

They added, “For both parties, filling a Vial rewards Putrid Serum, a special event currency that can be traded for wicked Hallowed Blight cosmetic pieces, a Survivor’s Will’o Wisp flashlight or the All Hallows’ Eve Lunchbox (medkit) that glows with ghastly images.”

There are also some spooky new items for both Survivors and Killers to don in order to get fully into the Halloween spirt. Players can find the terrifying new cosmetic items in the in-game store right now!

Destiny 2

Festival of the Lost officially begins on October 16 and will end on November 6, 2018. You can learn even more about the seasonal event with our previous breakdown here.

“For Guardians, death is usually a temporary condition, no more dangerous than a splinter and forgotten just as quickly. Even after Eva Levante first brought the City’s traditions to the Tower with Festival of the Lost, it was less a time for remembrance and more of an irreverent celebration.

The last year has changed everything. The Red Legion razed the Last City. Countless Guardians were lost. Despite victories on Mercury and Mars, morale in the Tower is low after the fall of a legend: Cayde-6. This year, death has not passed us by. It has come to stay.”

Fortnite

The Cube strikes back, bringing Fortnitemares to Battle Royale! Drop in and discover what the Cube has unleashed! This Halloween event brings in some seriously weird creatures into the game while also giving players a chance to earn some sweet limited-time loot! According to the most recent update, here’s what’s new:

Cube Fragments spawn Cube Monsters! Drop in and discover the different types. Large Cube Fragments are found near corrupted areas of the island. Small Cube Fragments are created randomly throughout the match.

Cube Fiends, Brutes, and Fragments all have a chance to drop loot.

Defeating a Cube Fiend or Brute will grant a small amount of shield. Eliminating a Cube Fiend will grant +3 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Fiend will grant +5 shield Eliminating a Cube Brute will grant +10 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Brute will grant +15 shield Eliminating a Mega Cube Brute will grant +20 shield

Fiend Hunter Crossbow added. Fortnitemare Limited time weapon. Available in Epic variant. 40 base damage 1.8 shots per second. 4x damage against Fiends Seven Arrow magazine size, unlimited ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines.



And more!

There are TONS of games out there that are offering limited-time events, Halloween items, and more. Below is a full list of popular games offering that Halloween spirit:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

PUBG

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Hearthstone

Guild Wars 2

Hitman

Killing Floor 2

Rainbow Six Siege

Metal Gear Survive

No Man’s Sky

Pokemon Go

Rocket League

Splatoon 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

The Elder Scrolls Online

Any we missed? Let us know in the comment section below and a big thanks to the team at DFTG for the collaborative spookiness!