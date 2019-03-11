There’s a Site for All the Games That Let You Pet Dogs

From the adorably loyal Dogmeat from Fallout 4, to the ferocious (and smelly) Mabari companion in Dragon Age Origins – there is a website that will help gamers play all of the games that offer the ‘goodest’ of the good boys for players to pet. Is this paradise?

The Twitter account “Can You Pet the Dog” is exactly what it sounds like — gathering intel on all of the best games out there to catalog which adventures have that canine action we truly crave. Throw down your guns, fellas, cause there are puppers that need your attention!

You can pet the dog in Far Cry: New Dawn pic.twitter.com/DJmkny5g5w — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 5, 2019

Seriously, look at how wholesome this is:

You can pet the dog in Nintendogs + Cats pic.twitter.com/mdxdwqe1aZ — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 10, 2019

But unfortunately, not all games are winners – sometimes you have to just love the good boys from afar:

You cannot pet the dog in Resident Evil 4 pic.twitter.com/DjA2vMsTEe — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 9, 2019

The bright side is that even if you don’t get to actually pet the puppies in games, the account will still show off adorable clips and screen grabs of these little cuties, so really — it’s a win / win situation no matter how you look at it.

What do you think about this god’s gift to the Internet? What are some of your favorite canine pals from the world of video games? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or gush about dogs and other adorable animals with me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! I will never say no to adorable puppy GIFs — never.

