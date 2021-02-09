The Walking Dead Creator's Skybound Entertainment Partners With The Callisto Protocol

Skybound Entertainment, home to The Walking Dead franchise, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher KRAFTON to "act as a strategic partner" on the video game in order to bring its full "global marketing and distribution capabilities" to bear on it. What that looks like in practice remains to be seen, but from the sound of the announcement, it would appear that various transmedia avenues like comics, television series, books, and so on are on the table as possibilities.

First announced late last year at The Game Awards, The Callisto Protocol is from Dead Space franchise creator Glen Schofield, who is CEO of Striking Distance Studios. It is set in the year 2320 on Jupiter's moon, Callisto, and is described as "a next-generation take on survival horror." All we've seen of it so far has been a cinematic trailer, so it's hard to get a bead on it just yet, but it looks like players will have their hands full when exploring the Black Iron Prison on the aforementioned moon.

We're stoked to announce our partnership with @sd_studios on The Callisto Protocol! You know our love for horror runs deep, but now we're upping the ante with a truly terrifying survival horror game from the team behind Dead Space. Check out @CallistoTheGame #CallistoTheGame pic.twitter.com/3by0fcnxZU — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) February 9, 2021

"Striking Distance Studios has one goal with The Callisto Protocol - to make one of the most terrifying games of all time," said Schofield as part of the announcement. "Skybound Entertainment is unrivaled in the worlds of sci-fi and horror storytelling, and will be an incredible partner for KRAFTON and Striking Distance Studios as we bring the world of The Callisto Protocol to life in games and beyond."

"The team at Striking Distance Studios are the video game industry’s best at creating blockbuster games," said Robert Kirkman, Chairman of Skybound Entertainment and creator of The Walking Dead. "Through Skybound, The Walking Dead has expanded from its original comic book to multiple television series, books, video games, merchandise, and more, and we can’t wait to explore similar possibilities for The Callisto Protocol with Skybound’s multiplatform expertise. We’re excited to be working on this IP alongside the game’s publisher, KRAFTON."

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release for PC and consoles in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the news that Skybound Entertainment has entered into a partnership with the developer of The Callisto Protocol? Are you excited to see what comes of it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!