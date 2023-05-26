Walmart Giving Away Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Free months of Xbox Game Pass via free trials aren't too hard to come by nowadays with Xbox frequently offering deals like one month for $1, a month free, and so on. Sometimes, those offers from from places other than Xbox, too. That's what's happened now with Walmart opting to include two months of not just Xbox Game Pass but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a bonus for its Walmart+ subscribers. The deal is only available for those who haven't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass in the past, but if you fit that demographic, you're able to get two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.

If you're thinking that Walmart+ being a subscription service sounds like that means you'd have to pay for it, you'd be correct under most circumstances. However, Walmart offers a free trial of Walmart+ which allows users to unlock the full range of perks if offers including this new perk that gives subscribers two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You can get started with your Walmart+ subscription here, and once you've signed up for a free trial, you'll get a promo code for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal. Once you get your code, you'll have to sign in with your Xbox credentials and secure your two free months. Again, this is only available for new subscribers, but if you've never tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before or are willing to go through the hassle of making a fresh account to try out a new release, these hurdles are easy enough to jump through.

If you get your accounts in order in time, you can redeem the free Xbox Live Gold games that are available now, though subscribers haven't been too impressed with those in recent months. You may have better luck then with the games that have been added to Xbox Game Pass lately with several more added over the past couple of weeks and more to come across the next two months while the free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate persists.