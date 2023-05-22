Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly Coming to Xbox and PC After All

A new report has claimed that Konami's potential remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will be coming to Xbox and PC platforms in addition to PlayStation 5. Over the past few months, a number of new reports and rumors have been circling in relation to this supposed remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. One of these reports in question claimed that the new iteration of Snake Eater would be exclusive to PS5. Now, it seems like this won't be the case after all.

According to Insider Gaming, the forthcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 (which is expected to be revealed this week) will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. This report goes on to note that PlayStation might still have an exclusive deal with Konami in some capacity for its new version of MGS3 but this may only end up being in association with marketing. Considering that this remake will supposedly be revealed at this Wednesday's PlayStation Showcase event, it would make a lot of sense for Sony to have the inside track when it comes to promoting the title for its own hardware.

For now, there's still very little that we know about what this Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will have in store. Again, Konami hasn't even officially announced that this game is coming, but its existence has been known about for quite some time. In all likelihood, if Metal Gear Solid 3 is unveiled this week, Konami will do so via a teaser trailer that will confirm its launch window and platforms for release. Assuming that this information does end up coming about as we expect, then we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com once we happen to learn more.

Are you excited to see Konami potentially announce its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater this week? And what new features would you like to see included in this modern version of the game? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.