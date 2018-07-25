Walmart Offering a Great Nintendo Switch Package Deal

Haven’t picked up a Nintendo Switch console yet? Or maybe you’re just waiting for the right deal to come along? Well, Walmart has one that you probably don’t want to miss.

That’s because the retailer is offering a package deal where you can get a Nintendo Switch of your choice (either with grey or red and blue Joy Con controllers) along with a selection of one of six games for just $329.99. What’s more, you can get free two-day shipping with the deal or, depending if your store qualifies, pick it up a little bit sooner.

Here’s how it works. Once you visit the link above, you’ll be asked to choose between the two systems, depending on your preference of Joy Con colors. Once you do that, you’ll be taken to a game selection screen, where you can choose from one of the following six games to ship with your system: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, ARMS or 1-2-Switch! They all appear to be in stock at the moment, so you won’t be robbed of your favorite selection in this deal.

This looks to be a savings of about $30, which isn’t too shabby considering you don’t see too many Nintendo Switch deals making the rounds these days. And again, you’ll get it with free two-day shipping or maybe even in-store pick-up if the items are showing available.

Walmart hasn’t said how long this deal will last, so you might want to head over and check it out before it’s too late!

Here’s what the Nintendo Switch system comes with, alongside the game:

Nintendo Switch console

Nintendo Switch dock

Neon blue Joy-Con (L) and neon red Joy-Con (R)

Two Joy-Con strap accessories

One Joy-Con grip

HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch AC adapter

As you can see, it’s a pretty well rounded package that lets you play either on your television or on the go, no matter which game you select for play. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with a good Mario game, although Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 are prime choices as well. ARMS is also good if you’re looking for a competitive game to take on the road.

