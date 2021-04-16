PlayStation Fans Lose Out on Walmart PS5 Restock at the Last Second
A Walmart PS5 restock dropped today, a few hours after this mornings restock -- from a different retailer -- asked PlayStation fans to fork over $830 for the console. Unlike GameStop, Ant Online, and others, Walmart hasn'y given in to the temptation to lock PS5 stock behind premium and pricey bundles. Today, like previous restocks, it released the PS5 and just the PS5. There were no games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, or anything else bundled in driving up the price.
Of course, the problem with this is non-bundled PS5 consoles sell out even faster. Not only is there more demand due to the lower price, but these restocks attract more scalpers because it's far easier and far more profitable to flip a PS5 than a PS5, some games, a PlayStation Camera, and whatever else a retailer may throw in the bundle.
Exasperating all of this were various issues that led to many losing out on the PS5 at the last second, or at least that's how it seemed. Not only did the website and app crash, but Walmart's verification process gave a lot of customers trouble.
Over on Twitter, many PlayStation fans can be found celebrating the restock, but many can also be found cursing its name, and it seems many that came up short did so because of the site's volatility, its verification process, and cart issues. And unfortunately, right now, there's no word when the next restock -- from Walmart, or any other retailer -- is coming.
All It Takes Is a Few Seconds
prevnext
had a PS5 IN MY CART at Walmart ready to go. went to verify my CVC on my credit card and it declined…the bank had texted me to verify it was my purchase AND THAT TIME IT TOOK TO REPLY "YES" COST ME THE PS5 aghhhhhhhhhhhhhhh— Philip Grimsley (@philipgrimsley) April 15, 2021
Verify Got Em
prevnext
@Walmart really made me verify I wasn't a bot and in that time it yanked my ps5 out of my cart to give to a bot smh— Vibrantsss (@xbabaloo99) April 15, 2021
Another One
prevnext
Had the ps5 in my cart. Got all the way thru checkout. Got stuck in the "are you a robot" part...placed order....loading for 12mins before it says out of stock @walmart please get your shit together— big 🍑 and a 😈 (@Double_Oh_Panda) April 15, 2021
And Another One
prevnext
Tell me how Walmart blocked me with so many CAPTCHA’s that I couldn’t buy a #PS5 😭— Shayne Izunobi (@senatorpetty2_) April 15, 2021
If It's Not the Verify, It's the Sign In
prevnext
I really had a PS5 in my cart but couldn’t check out because of Walmart stupid sign in 😭😭— KP3 (@TheRealKP3__) April 15, 2021
Or Cart Issues
prevnext
@Walmart your app is ridiculous. I had the ps5 in my cart and hit place order just for it to keep loading afterwards just for me to not get it! UNREAL!— Tanner Russell (@Trussell28) April 15, 2021
Or How About an App Crash?
prevnext
Got all the way to the checkout screen on the Walmart app and it crashed 😭😭😭 DAMN YOU PS5— liquid kitty 🌦 (@xoshelbb) April 15, 2021
Never Even Got a Chance
prevnext
I've been sitting in the car outside the grocery store for 20 minutes refreshing the Walmart page trying to get PS5 or even a Xbox Series X lol it's gotta be a better way I refuse to buy anymore games on PS4 or Xbox One haven't turned on those systems in awhile pic.twitter.com/xDiXIQkSlX— Blame The Internet ♎ (@indiana85) April 15, 2021
Mood
prevnext
That was the worst @Walmart #ps5 drop— Hoochwabawl (@hoochwabawl) April 15, 2021
Words of Wisdom
prev
Lol y'all still tryna speed-click purchase them Xbox/PS5 drops on Walmart's site? Give it up guys. Finna tear ya finger's ACL tryna do all that.— MiKEY (@mikey_gaston) April 15, 2021