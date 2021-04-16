PlayStation Fans Lose Out on Walmart PS5 Restock at the Last Second

A Walmart PS5 restock dropped today, a few hours after this mornings restock -- from a different retailer -- asked PlayStation fans to fork over $830 for the console. Unlike GameStop, Ant Online, and others, Walmart hasn'y given in to the temptation to lock PS5 stock behind premium and pricey bundles. Today, like previous restocks, it released the PS5 and just the PS5. There were no games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, or anything else bundled in driving up the price.

Of course, the problem with this is non-bundled PS5 consoles sell out even faster. Not only is there more demand due to the lower price, but these restocks attract more scalpers because it's far easier and far more profitable to flip a PS5 than a PS5, some games, a PlayStation Camera, and whatever else a retailer may throw in the bundle.

Exasperating all of this were various issues that led to many losing out on the PS5 at the last second, or at least that's how it seemed. Not only did the website and app crash, but Walmart's verification process gave a lot of customers trouble.

Over on Twitter, many PlayStation fans can be found celebrating the restock, but many can also be found cursing its name, and it seems many that came up short did so because of the site's volatility, its verification process, and cart issues. And unfortunately, right now, there's no word when the next restock -- from Walmart, or any other retailer -- is coming.