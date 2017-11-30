Walmart Has A SNES Classic Bundle Available Now, But You’ll Be Paying A Pretty Penny

We all know that the SNES Classic is going to be in high demand this holiday season – and the retailers know it, too. In fact, Walmart is currently offering the system, but only as a package deal with some other goods. Still, to some Nintendo fans, it might just be worth it.

The special bundle, which can be found here, includes a SNES Classic Edition system with two controllers, a New Nintendo 3DS XL Galaxy Edition system, and a three pack of Super Mario Odyssey Amiibos, including Mario, Peach and Bowser in formal wear. The bundle goes for $314.96, and comes with free shipping.

There are a couple of things to note here. First off, you're not really saving any money at all. The bundle is selling all three of these items for full price, without any sort of discount, save for the shipping.

Secondly, you won't be getting the bundle till sometime next week, as it's not slated to arrive until December 7th. There is an option to pick it up, if you prefer, but, again, you won't be able to get it until December 7th.

Considering that the SNES Classic is in such hot demand, don't be surprised if you see more bundles like this leading into the holiday season. ThinkGeek and GameStop alike offered exclusive bundles with the NES Classic Edition when it was making the rounds, and you can bet they're probably thinking up some SNES Classic bundles too, with some sort of exclusive items like t-shirts and other goodies.

It's certainly not the end of the world, as this package would certainly make some kids – and older gamers – happy on Christmas morning. It just helps to know what you're getting into cost-wise, as you could pay $80 for the SNES Classic by itself. That is, if you could find it.

Again, you can find the bundle here, if you're in the mood to jump on it, and you could certainly do worse. But don't be shocked if more of these pop up over the next few weeks.