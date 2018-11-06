‘Warcraft III: Reforged’ Team Opens Up About Their Favorite Parts of the Remaster

BlizzCon 2018 is now a wrap and players of the old favorite Warcraft III were able to see some familiar faces once more in brand new detail! We recently sat down with the developers behind the impressive overhaul and as huge fans of the original strategy entry into the Warcraft-verse, there was a lot of “geeking out” to be done!

One aspect of the Warcraft III: Reforged project that had the creative team the most excited was making everything more modern. Blizzard’s Robert Bridenbecker told me, “It was so much fun taking what people loved about the original and making it more realistic.”

He also added that for him, it was about the original community. “It’s about community preservation. This is the original community that was a part of the game that was iconic, it’s about community preservation.” Since Warcraft III really set up a lot of the lore that we came to know and enjoy in World of Warcraft, there is a sense of “OG” likeness within the Warcraft crowd. This remaster offers a rejuvenation to an incredibly loyal community, one that has evolved through the years alongside Blizzard as a company.

Blizzard’s Brian Sousa added that for him, the best part was seeing so many familiar faces “made better.” It’s not a total redesign, it’s improving what was already there. Blizzard isn’t looking to redesign the iconic characters we fell in love with – instead, they are looking to simply bring them over into a more current generation of gaming. Arthus, Frostmore – there are so many characters that made this game what it is and to see them once more in an even better light is incredible.

It was very obvious when speaking with the team that the passion is there. This is the OG crowd! Nevermind the fact that Sousa was an intricate part of the StarCraft remaster, they know a thing or two about treasuring fan-favourites and improving upon the magic already there.

“Warcraft III is monumentally important to us here at Blizzard, and its influence is evident in everything we’ve done since,” said J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “A project like Warcraft III: Reforged isn’t something we undertake lightly, partly because of this legacy, but more importantly, because we know what it means to our players.”

