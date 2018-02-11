New Video Shows Why the Warframe Dev Team is Putting the AAA Industry to Shame

Warframe is an incredibly popular free-to-play online action game that has an incredibly loyal player base. When looking at the incredibly smooth game mechanics, the co-op capabilities, and how involved the developer team is – it’s easy to see why fans are so loyal to a game that has been out for years now.

The team is known for frequently asking for player feedback and making determining decisions based off of what the masses want in a game. In an age of pay-to-win microtransactions and publishers seemingly leaving their devs in the dust, this relationship with the consumer is refreshing. We’re not the only ones that think so either.

Popular YouTuber Jim Sterling, known for his on-air character counterpart ‘Jimquisition,’ sat down sans persona to get real for a second. In his latest video, he puts it all out there by saying that the Warframe team continues to put the AAA industry to shame and their approach to their fans just proves that. He took to the popular video outlet to talk about Digital Extremes and their approach to both the community and their game creation style.

When Sterling made a video a few days prior regarding the “crappy” vaulting in-game, the developers during a following sit down actually addressed that particular video which drew an impressed reaction from Jim himself. He even poked fun at his alter-ego ‘Jimquisition’ about being the “hero” behind the final push for a few changes in the works. In an effort to move forward, the team asked players what they wanted in regards to vaulted accessories and what players can buy.

Do players want bundles? Individual accessories? What kind of price are you willing to pay? The level of feedback they are opening themselves up to is tremendous, but a huge testament to the relationship between Digital Extremes and their players. You can see what else the developers are doing to gauge player interest and Sterling’s thoughts on the matter in the video above. That being said, we’ve got a lot of love for the Warframe team and its community so we can’t help but to recommend the game to the WWG audience. It’s free to play, loads of fun, and we definitely think you should check it out if you haven’t already. For more on the game: available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC:

