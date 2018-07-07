Warframe Announced For Nintendo Switch

Today — somewhat out of nowhere — developer Digital Extremes, during TennoCon 2018, announced that its hit free-to-play game Warframe is coming the Nintendo Switch.

To accompany the announcement, the developer has also released a brand-new trailer showing off the game for the Nintendo hybrid console.

As you may expect, Digital Extremes is not handling the port of the game, rather that responsibility has been contracted out to developer Panic Button, who has worked on Nintendo Switch ports in the past for games like Rocket League, DOOM, and Wolfenstein. In other words, it’s in pretty good hands.

For those that don’t know: Warframe first launched for PC back in 2013, before following to the PlayStation 4 later that year, and then Xbox One the following year in 2014. To date, it has registered more than 38 million players, and has done what many online games fail to do: stay relevant years after an initial release.

At the moment, a release date for the Switch version has not been divulged.

Below, you can read more about the third-person online action game, courtesy of an overview from Digital Extremes:

They were called Tenno. Warriors of blade and gun: masters of the Warframe armor. Those that survived the old war were left drifting among the ruins. Now they are needed once more.

The Grineer, with their vast armies, are spreading throughout the solar system. A call echoes across the stars summoning the Tenno to an ancient place. They summon you.

Allow the Lotus to guide you. She has rescued you from your cryostasis chamber and given you a chance to survive. The Grineer will find you; you must be prepared. The Lotus will teach you the ways of the Warframes and the secrets to unlocking their powers.

Come Tenno, you must join the war.