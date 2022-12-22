Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide got another update this week to address some problems players have been experiencing over the past month or so since the game made its debut. While this update is technically a hotfix given that it's not numbered as a full-on update, it's still one that's got a decent set of patch notes to look over, patch notes that include things like better ray tracing support, resolved crash issues, and more.

The hotfix itself, Hotfix 1.0.21, was released on Wednesday, so it's out and probably already downloaded now if you've got Steam set to automatically download updates like this. You'll find the patch notes for the game below courtesy of the news post shared within the game's Steam page.

Hotfix 1.0.21

Stability & Performance

Added AMD Raytracing support in the launcher settings.

The launcher should now auto-detect high-performance GPUs on laptops by default.

Added connection time-out to prevent infinite loops when resetting settings.

Fixed some crashes that could occur on some users when booting up the launcher.

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when browsing through store items.

Resolved a crash that could occur in rare circumstances while using the tagging system.

Fixed other various, unspecifiable crashes and bugs.

Localization

Fixed localization issues on some cosmetics.

UI/UX

Removed player outlines as they weren't functioning as intended. They will make a return in the future.

Added ability to reset keybindings when the game starts.

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where there was a delay between push action and regular attacks on the Achlys Mk I Power Maul.

Scriptures and Grimoires are now available in Comms-Plex 154/2f.

Fixed an issue in the Psykhanium where slow motion remained active.

VFX/SFX

Reverted Forcestaff VFX to an earlier version.

As indicated by the name of this hotfix, the game's gotten several updates since its November release. There's no public roadmap of any kind to hint at what's to come and timeframes for future updates, however, so players have hotfixes and larger updates like these to look forward to for now until more is shared.