Warhammer 40K Releases Two New Board Games

Games Workshop has released two new Warhammer 40,000 board games this week. This week, Games Workshop released Warhammer 40,000: Fireteam and Space Marine Adventures: Doomsday Countdown, traditional board games set in the world of Warhammer 40,000. Warhammer 40,000 Fireteam is billed as a streamlined version of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, a skirmish game focused on smaller squads of characters as opposed to full armies. Doomsday Countdown, meanwhile, is a cooperative board game that pits a small squad of Space Marines against Chaos Cultists trying to detonate doomsday devices underneath an Imperial Hive City. Both games will be sold at Barnes & Noble.

Games Workshop bills Warhammer 40,000 Fireteam as a perfect “on-ramp” for the Warhammer 40K hobby. The game comes with two squads – a group of Space Marines and a team of Necrons – and multiple scenarios to use them in. Additionally, the game comes with rules and cards for four more factions, each of which can be added to the game by buying and assembling a box of models. There are also rules for turning the skirmishes in Fireteam into a mini-campaign to give players a bigger sense of the continuous war raging in the 41st century.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Space Marine Adventures: Doomsday Countdown is a cooperative board game that uses hexagonal tiles to represent the tunnels underneath Vanatine Hive. Players will add more hexes as they explore the tunnels, all the while trying to locate a doomsday device capable of destroying the entire city. Like Fireteam, Doomsday Countdown allows for players to convert their sessions into a mini-campaign of sorts.

The Warhammer hobby has grown immensely over the pandemic, with Games Workshop reporting major profits throughout 2020 and early 2021. Over the last year, Games Workshop has released new editions of its two signature games Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, bringing a mix of new miniatures and new rulebooks to both games. Games Workshop also recently launched a new edition of its Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team skirmish game, which is compatible with Warhammer 40,000 miniatures but requires far fewer figures to play. As noted above, players can use Fireteam as a way to try out Kill Team, as both games use similar rules.

Both Space Marine Adventures: Doomsday Countdown and Warhammer 40,000: Fireteam are available now at Barnes & Noble.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.