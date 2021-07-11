Warhammer 40K: Kill Team Is Getting a New Edition

Games Workshop announced that they are releasing a new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, a miniatures skirmish game set in the grim darkness of the far future. Earlier this week, Games Workshop confirmed they were releasing a new edition of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team with a new box set containing everything you need to play. Unlike the full Warhammer 40,000, Kill Team focuses on small-scale combat, with players controlling individual characters instead of a full army. This means that players don't need to invest as much money in miniatures to play Kill Team as they would a traditional game of Warhammer 40,000.

To celebrate the new edition, Games Workshop released a cinematic trailer showing members of the Death Korps of Krieg trying to successfully detonate some explosives while staving off a tenacious band of Ork Kommandos. They also released an up-close look at the some of the new figures in the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius boxed set, which includes new plastic models for the Death Korps of Krieg and some new Ork Kommandos miniatures inspired by classic 1980s action movie tropes. The new boxed set also includes new ork terrain pieces.

While other Warhammer 40,000 spinoff games have thrived in recent years, Kill Team has struggled to find a niche amongst fans. Games Workshop noted that the new edition of Kill Team has been "redesigned from the ground up," which should hopefully quell past complaints that the game felt too similar to other Warhammer 40,000 spin-off games. Coupled with some new miniatures and the overall popularity of Warhammer 40,000 in recent years, this new edition might be what Kill Team needs to finally get off the ground.

Kill Team isn't the only Warhammer game that has recently received a new edition. Games Workshop also released a new edition of its fantasy-themed game Age of Sigmar, which is closer in scale to Warhammer 40,000 only with elves, orcs, and spells instead of space elves, space orcs, and psychic powers.

You can check out the full cinematic trailer for Kill Team up above. No release date for Kill Team: Octarius has been announced, but pre-orders will likely be available later this summer.