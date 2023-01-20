Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum Shows Off Character Creation

Cubicle 7 has revealed some additional details about creating characters in its upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum roleplaying game. The upcoming roleplaying game gives players the chance to work as Imperial citizens and adepts working for a powerful Patron to help stamp out threats to the Imperium of Man. In a blogpost posted earlier today, Cubicle 7 revealed that character creation would involve eight steps, with the three most formative being the choosing of an Origin, a Faction, and a Role.

In Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum, an Origin represents the circumstances of your character's birth and early life. There are ten Origins to choose from in the Core Game, including Agri World, Feudal World, Feral World, Forge World, Hive World, Shrine World, Schola Progenium, and Voidborn. Each Origin comes with a bonus to starting Characteristics and also influences which Factions you might align with.

The Factions represent what kind of "drudging toil" a player would have lived through had they not been recruited by their Patron. There are nine Factions to choose from: Adeptus Astra Telepathica, Adeptus Mechanicus, Administratum, Astra Militarum, Ecclesiarchy, Inquisition, Navis Imperialis, Recidivist, and Rogue Trader Dynasty. Factions help to determine a character's Faction Characteristics, Skills, Talents, Influence, and starting equipment.

Finally, a character's Role determines how a player serves their Patron and acts as an equivalent to a character's Class. Each Role provides players with a choice of Talents, grants a number of Advances in certain Skills along with some Skill Specializations, and provides some Equipment. There are a total of six Roles in the Core Rulebook of Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum, which are described below:

Interlocutors have an aptitude for communication and can sway others with their words.

Mystics have an understanding of the mysteries of reality, and possibly a connection to the unreality of the Warp.

Penumbras are masters of stealth and subterfuge. They use these skills for varied ends, from espionage to assassination.

Savants are scholars, experts, or artisans. How they come about their knowledge and expertise varies, from rigorous study, to cerebral imprinting, to communing with non-Human entities.

Warriors are fighters through-and-through. They can use any conceivable weaponry to do their job, and have the armour and know-how to come through it alive.

Zealots bear the flame of an all-consuming passion. Their fanatical faith drives them to achieve the seemingly impossible, at the cost of their own well-being.

Cubicle 7 also provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive new image from Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum:

The image is titled "Scholarly" and is by Aurèle Pradal. The description for the image reads: "An open mind is like a fortress with its gates unbarred and unguarded. And yet there are those who invite learning into their lives, tossing aside the virtue of ignorance in exchange for hidden secrets and forbidden lore. There are scholars throughout the Macharian Sector — in the Adeptus Mechanius, the Administratum, and more — who risk their innocence daily in exchange for profane understanding. Nowhere is this task of discovery more fraught than among the ranks of the Inquisition however, for while their service is deeply necessary, there are some secrets which none save the Emperor was ever meant to know."