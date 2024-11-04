Warhammer 40,000 Ultimate Guide Deal Is On For a Limited Time

A book that’s billed as “the first-ever Warhammer 40,000 encyclopedia” is a no-brainer purchase for fans. However, if you’re new to the franchise and are interested in the tabletop game and / or you’ve been hearing all of the hype about the recent Space Marine 2 video game, this book might be a great starting point to 40k’s expansive lore. It’s available here on Amazon for $33.10 on a deal that will only last for a limited time. This is the lowest price offered on the book since it first became available to pre-order. It officially launched on October 29th.

Warhammer 40,000 The Ultimate Guide was written by franchise icons Guy Haley and Gav Thorpe, and promises a deep dive into the miniatures and lore of Warhammer 40,000. The photography is said to highlight “details and intricate designs across each faction, from the mighty Space Marines to the ravenous Tyranids, foul Chaos Daemons, deathless Necrons – and more.” You can check out sample pages from the book below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

“Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine. Unleash deadly abilities and devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid swarms. Defend the Imperium in spectacular third-person action in solo or multiplayer modes.

Fight the enemies of Mankind as Lieutenant Demetrian Titus in this sequel to 2011’s Space Marine, and prove your loyalty once again as you are reinstated to the Ultramarines. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets and uncover dark secrets to drive back the everlasting night.

Jump in endlessly brutal and replayable PvE and PvP modes as your own Space Marines, unlocking new skills and cosmetics the more you play! Fight as one of six unique classes, unlock up to 25 perks for each class, add perks to each of your weapons, and customize your appearance with a huge array of armor and weapon cosmetics!”

The official description for the game reads” “The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.”

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. The game is now available here on Amazon with a discount.