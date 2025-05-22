New Warhammer 40K Game Based on Legendary TTRPG Announced

Owlcat Games, best known for the video game adaptation of Pathfinder and the recent Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, have quietly announced a new game set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe. It will be another CRPG, to no one’s surprise, but what is surprising is the source material chosen. Fans will be able to experience a new way to play Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy as Owlcat Games adapts this iconic TTRPG into a video game. Based on the reception of its previous Warhammer 40K game, fans are in for a treat, especially those who have played the TTRPG and taken on the role of Inquisitor before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, players take on the role of an acolyte of the Inquisition and will shape the fate of the Calixis Sector. A compelling and grim-dark narrative accompanies strategic turn-based gameplay where players will build up a team of allies. These range from loyal subjects of the Imperium to different Xenos, allowing for players to customize their team and strategy.

Play video

Unlike Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Inquisitors have the might and authority of the Imperium, giving them an edge against Xenos and Heretics. This edge will be needed as players investigate heresy within the Calixis Sector and uncover the truth. Players will discover heinous plots, interrogate suspects, and reveal a conspiracy that threatens the future of mankind.

Sadly, no release date was given for this project. Owlcat Games did release a brief look at the game on its official Steam page, showing early development footage. This gives players an idea of what to expect, but being so early in development means it is subject to change. Owlcat Games is also busy publishing Shadow of the Road, a CRPG set in a world inspired by Japan, so Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy may be further out than players hope.