Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Gets May Release Date

The latest entry in the Warhammer 40,000 series, multiplayer vehicle-based Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, has been in Early Access since August 2024. Now, the game has revealed its full release date, with the 1.0 release planned for May 22nd. This news comes alongside changes to the original free-to-play structure, ditching microtransactions in favor of a “more traditional format.” So, while Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks will arrive in just a few weeks, there will now be a pricetag attached, along with other changes based on player feedback throughout Early Access.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is a vehicular combat third-person shooter set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. It centers on racing-obsessed Orks, who drive massive buggies, bikes, tanks, and more in an epic, combat-filled racing adventure. The game has been in Early Access since late 2024, and now, it’s preparing for a full release, with a few changes from the originally slated release plan.

Play video

The new release date and shift in microtransaction strategy comes alongside the announcement that Warhammer 40,000 will now be published by Wired Productions. In Early Access, the game was published by PLAION, but is now moving forward with a differenet publishing partner. This change in publisher is cited as part of the reasoning behind shifting from free-to-play with paywalled content to “a low priced game that comes with the majority of its content.” Now, players will be able to purchase Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks for $15.99 USD when it releases on Steam on May 22nd.

What to Expect from Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks

When it launches on May 22nd, Warhammer 40,000 will be “at a special discounted price” of $15.99 USD. Gamers who have already been playing in Early Access will receive the 1.0 version for free as a thank you for their feedback during Early Access. At launch, it will only be available on PC via Steam. Those who have already acquired in-game currency will be able to continue spending it, though microtransations won’t be available to general players. Gamers who’ve been playing in Early Access should also note that the game will be unavailable from May 20th to May 22nd as the developers put the biggest changes into effect before launch.

Racing gameplay in Warhammer 40K Speed Freeks

With the shift away from a free-to-play microtransaction model, developer Caged Element has shared some of the elements they’re bringing to the game in 1.0. Here are a few of the big additions they’re planning, as shared in their news post:

Have player-hosted matches with custom settings, including creating bots-only games if desired

with custom settings, including creating bots-only games if desired Have private games functionality

functionality Add a new Free-Roam mode to explore any map and create custom races – an awesome feature that helps illustrate how much more agency players have over the game

to explore any map and create – an awesome feature that helps illustrate how much more agency players have over the game Remove the 3rd party PROS account that was previously mandatory

The developer has also shared that they have other new changes and new content to reveal as we approach the full launch for Warhammer 40,000 Speed Freeks.

While there won’t be in-game microtransactions, Caged Element has shared plans to release paid DLC eventually. For now, though, gamers can look forward to the base game on May 22nd on Steam, with no microtransactions included.