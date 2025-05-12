Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Update Finally Adds Mod Support

Modding is one of the biggest draws for PC players, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is making a big change to improve this aspect for fans. Modding has been restrictive in the game, but Dmitry Grigorenko, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s game director, has announced a new update that drastically improves modding support. Players have more freedom to unleash their creativity with the game. Mods not only give players an avenue to express their creativity, but it lets them change the way the game is played and expand on the content not only for themselves but for the whole player base.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grigorenko made this announcement for modding in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s Modding Hub Discord. Thanks to this update, players now have access to many of the tools the developers used in making the game.

“Today marks our biggest milestone yet in supporting the modding community,” Grigorenko said. “Even the model exporter and 12-player co-op ops pale in comparison — because as of today, we’re releasing the official Integration Studio for public use. This is the exact same editor we use internally for all gameplay development. No more editing files in Notepad and praying you didn’t miss a bracket — Integration Studio makes editing anything SSL-related ten times faster, safer, and more intuitive.”

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Fishing With Daddy Calgar.

The first release in this update gives players access to things such as level scenarios, game modes, AI behavior, UI and HUD elements, and so much more. With future updates, modding support will be expanded in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

Focus Entertainment has shown incredible support for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 since its launch even in the face of announcing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. Each update has brought new content to the game and added quality-of-life features. Official modding support will enable even more content to release in the future.

That said, modding isn’t limited to fans of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Grigorenko shared a new mini-game titled “Fishing With Daddy Calgar” complete with unique artwork. This is just one example of what the community can create with mods in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.