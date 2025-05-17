A Warhammer Game Is About to Be Fully Removed From Steam

The Warhammer 40,000 series is massive in terms of popularity and scope. Since the release of Rogue Trader, the series has seen a ton of entries. That said, not every game has proved as popular, and now it looks like one 2014 entry is going to get a lot harder to find. The game in question is Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon, a turn-based strategy game inspired by the tabletop version of Warhammer 40,000. Despite launching to middling reviews, the game has some very dedicated fans. But now, they’re all about to vanish from Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon has under 1000 reviews on Steam, but those reviews do land it in the Very Positive range. So, even if the game never quite soared to the same height of popularity as other entries, it seems that those who like it do really like it. That said, the game hasn’t actually seen any new content for quite some time, as most of its DLC arrived in the first year after release. So, it’s not entirely surprising to see the game being shut down.

Play video

On May 16th, an official notice went up on the Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon Steam page, stating that the “entire franchise” would be removed from the platform. The game, and all its DLC, will be delisted on May 19th. That said, the game will be available via GOG.com, a popular site that provides DRM-free digital games. So, while Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon will soon be unavailable on Steam, it’s not vanishing fully from the internet.

What to Know About Warhammer: 40,000: Armageddon Leaving Steam

The statement from Slitherine Games is relatively short. It doesn’t provide a reason for why the game is being removed, simply stating that it’s coming off Steam on May 19th. However, it does also specify that anyone who has already purchased and downloaded Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon will be able to keep playing it. So, if you’re a diehard fan, your digital copy should be safe in your Steam library.

That said, now is a great time to snatch that last DLC you’ve been eyeing. Until it gets delisted on May 19th, Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon and all its DLC are on sale for a pretty deep discount. The standard game is 90% off, making it just $3.99. The complete bundle, which includes all DLC, is 84% off, making it just $9.89 for the game and all 6 of its paid DLC. Each individual DLC is also marked down for 70% off.

Gameplay screenshot from soon-to-be delisted Warhammer game

So, while it’s sad news to see the game getting removed from Steam, it’s an opportunity for current fans to stock up on DLC and for anyone who’s been curious about the game to grab it at a pretty big discount. After it leaves Steam, the game will still be available at GOG.com, where its standard price is $39.99, though the game currently has a 70% off markdown on that platform, as well.

Are you a Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon fan? How do you feel about it getting delisted from Steam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!