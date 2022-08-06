Warhammer 40,000 Tabletop RPG Announced

Cubicle 7 has announced a new Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG, in which players will play as average citizens of the Imperium of man. Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum is a new game in which players serve a patron and investigate various dangers within the Macharian Sector. While the Warhammer 40,000: Wrath and Glory RPG (also published by Cubicle 7) is focused on high-octane combat similar to that seen in Warhammer 40,000 game, Imperium Maledictum is a more pulp-style game similar to the Eisenhorn books or other Black Library tales that focus on the common folk within the Empire of Man. Players won't be playing as a Space Marine in Imperium Maledictum, but they could serve an Inquisitor or a member of the Ecclesiarchy.

Imperium Maledictum uses a d100 system and serves as a spiritual successor to Dark Heresy, the 2008 tabletop roleplaying game first published by Black Industries and later by Fantasy Flight Games. Over the course of the game, they'll be given missions by their patron and work to grow their personal influence to help break through the crippling bureaucracy and rigid rules of the Imperium.

Initially, Cubicle 7 will release a core rulebook for Imperium Maledictum that details the Macharian Sector and provides players with patrons to serve and enemies to face. Future books will focus on specific factions within the Empire, and provide more options for vehicles and weapons to use during their campaign.

No specific release date has been announced for Warhammer 40,000: Imperium Maledictum, although an interview with Polygon indicates that the new RPG will be released in the fall "at the earliest." In the meantime, Warhammer 40K fans can also check out Warhammer 40,000: Wrath & Glory, which is available on Cubicle 7's website.