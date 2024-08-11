Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Reveals Revamped Skaven Units, Including New Centerpiece Rat Demon

Some very nasty rats are coming to Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Yesterday, Games Workshop revealed the full line of new Skaven that will be released over the next 12 months, a reward to players for the Skaven emerging victorious in the narrative Battle for Hel Crown. Nearly a dozen new units were revealed for the rat-people faction, including a brand new centerpiece figure in the form of a new daemon lord named Vizzik Skour, Prophet of the Horned Rat. The line of new miniatures will be released over the next 12 months alongside other reworked Skaven miniatures that were previously released as part of the Skaventide Starter Box.

The Skaven are industrious and calamitous rats who live on the fringes on the Mortal Planes. With the ability to gnaw through the fabrics of reality, the Skaven have always been a secondary threat in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, but they recently crossed their sub-plane of Blight City with several other planes, creating a massive invasion on several fronts known as the Vermindoom. The Skaven’s rise coincides with their patron Chaos God, the Great Horned Rat, ascending into the core pantheon of Chaos.

The new demon lord, seen below, lives in the center of the Gnaw and spreads a death frenzy to his worshippers. He also wields a powerful Gnawstaf that can cleanse both enemies and Skaven alike.

Another new miniature revealed for the line is Krittok Foulblade, a new named character for the Skaven army. Foulblade is a Clawlord but opts for a more calculated approach to deploying his troops, preventing needless slaughter and death in the aims of inspiring loyalty and more efficient attacks. Foulblade also has a deadly sword called Doomfang that hosts a Verminlord. Foulblade has to bargain with the Verminlord inside and reduce its imprisonment to use the sword during battle.

Other new miniatures in the line include the warp-energy wielding Arch-Warlocks and Warlock Galvaneers, gas mask wearing Acolyte Globadiers, and several units wielding bizarre guns and other weaponry. Also included are the elite Stormvermin, which also appear on the cover of the new Skaven codex due out in the coming months.