‘Warhammer: Chaosbane’ Takes Potshot at ‘Diablo: Immortal’

BlizzCon 2018 has officially come to a close but the Diablo debacle lives on. When Blizzard took to the stage to reveal Diablo: Immortal, a new mobile game, fans went nuts in outrage. It’s like the Hearthstone reveal all over again. Still, it’s not just Diablo fans taking aim at the company for the mobile-only announcement, but other developers as well.

Experience Warhammer: Chaosbane the way it’s meant to be played on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. #Warhammer #Chaosbane pic.twitter.com/V61el4vzcK — Warhammer: Chaosbane (@WHChaosbane) November 5, 2018

For those unaware, Warhammer: Chaosbane is an upcoming Action-RPG that fans of the incredible Warhammer universe will be able to enjoy on both PC and console. It’s not hard to see the direct correlation to the Diablo: Immortal announcement and fans of the Warhammer-verse were also quick to notice:

I’m a Blizzard true fan but, you guys, are awesome. Waiting for Chaosbane. — Iron Lucis Caelum Día y medio FFXV (@BlackIronSnake) November 6, 2018

Despite Immortal featuring a narrative that many have been asking for, with it set to bridge the large gap between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, long-time fans of the franchise weren’t pleased with the mobile-exclusivity. A large part of that is due to the recent Nintendo Switch port for Diablo 3 and the news that there were multiple projects in the works for this series, many were expecting a full Diablo 4 announcement – despite Blizzard being very clear that wasn’t happening during this year’s BlizzCon.

The negative backlash went viral – fast – and though Blizzard mentioned that they were expecting discontent, they had no idea it was going to be to this extend. From the devs being booed on the stage, to other developers weighing in on the decision to go purely mobile, it hasn’t been an easy time for the team over at Blizzard.

For those that missed the initial announcement, “Diablo Immortal takes the series’ dark, gothic fantasy world of Sanctuary and inimitable Diablo gameplay, and puts it in your pocket,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With their incredible passion for Diablo and proven mobile expertise, the development team has spawned an ultra-responsive and breathtakingly beautiful mobile game, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”

