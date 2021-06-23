Warhammer+ Streaming Service Reveals Launch Date, Price, Other Details

✖

Games Workshop revealed new details about its Warhammer+ streaming app, including its price and release date. The new streaming app will launch on August 25th, with a price of $5.99/month or $59.99/year. The new service will include access to a number of live-action and animated streaming series, a free Warhammer 40,000 or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar miniature, and access to a library of Warhammer Black Library books and and archive of White Dwarf magazine issues. Subscribing to Warhammer+ will also unlock content on the Warhammer 40K and the upcoming Warhammer: Age of Sigmar rules apps, providing players with access to full rulebooks on their mobile app.

Games Workshop will launch the Angels of Death and Hammer and Bolter series on Warhammer+, and have a total of 11 animated projects announced for the streaming service. Additionally, Games Workshop will also produce several hobby-related in-house shows on the streaming site, Battle Reports for Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, a Master Class painting show, and a Loremasters series covering the lore and backhistory of Warhammer. New content - including new shows and new Warhammer Vault titles - will be added every week. Subscribers will also get an exclusive miniature once they've subscribed for one year, and will have the ability to buy a second exclusive miniature. Games Workshop confirmed that they would provide more exclusive miniatures to subscribers in subsequent years.

Warhammer+ subscribers will also get "premium access" to official Warhammer events and tournaments, although few details were provided about what that would entail. Games Workshop is slowly starting to bring back official competitive events after suspending tournaments due to COVID-19 last year.

The Warhammer+ app seems like a must-have for any hardcore Warhammer fan, especially as it includes an impressive selection of Warhammer books and content and access to the various Warhammer rules apps. The Warhammer franchise has grown immensely in popularity in recent years and Warhammer+ seems like a great way to dive into the hobby full tilt. You'll be able to download the Warhammer+ app on August 25th.