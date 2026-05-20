Warhorse Studios’ Open-World Lord of the Rings RPG Confirmed (And That’s Not Even the Best Part)

For a while now, Lord of the Rings fans have been hoping for a new RPG set in the world of Middle-earth. Recent games have leaned into more niche genres, from survival to cozy, with mixed results. In the last few months, rumors have begun circulating that Warhorse Studios, the team behind Kingdom Come Deliverance, was working on a new RPG set in Middle-earth. Now, that project has been officially confirmed by the studio. But that’s not all Lord of the Rings fans have to look forward to in the near future.

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On May 20th, Warhorse Studios officially confirmed two new gaming projects. One is, perhaps predictably, a new Kingdom Come project. But the other is “an open world Middle-earth RPG.” For many Lord of the Rings fans, this sounds like a dream come true. But Warhorse Studios’ news comes alongside another big announcement that could have major implications for the future of Lord of the Rings games. Embracer Group, the owner of the Lord of the Rings IP, is officially spinning off Fellowship Entertainment to be its own separate entity focused on creating more goodness for LOTR and other big IPs.

It’s Official: We’re Getting an Open-World Middle-earth RPG from Warhorse

First, here’s what we know about the new Middle-earth RPG from Warhorse. Admittedly, it’s not much. But we now know for sure that the studio is indeed working on a new RPG set in Middle-earth. Many fans have wanted just such a project, which should let us get immersed in Tolkien’s world in an RPG format. And given its stellar work with creating a realistic medieval world in its Kingdom Come series, many feel that Warhorse is likely the right studio for the job.

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.



🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.

⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.



We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52 — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) May 20, 2026

As of now, we know next to nothing else about the game. But Warhorse notes it is “excited to tell you more when the time is right.” So hopefully, we will hear more about the project in the not-too-distant future. And it’s likely not the only new Lord of the Rings project that we have to look forward to, thanks to additional IP-related news that broke today.

Embracer Group Makes Fellowship Entertainment Its Own Company

In timing that does not feel accidental, Embracer Group made another big announcement on May 20th. In a press release, the company that holds the IP rights for Lord of the Rings, revealed that it is spinning off Fellowship Entertainment into a separate company. The newly formed Fellowship Entertainment will be “an IP-led entertainment company built around game development, publishing, and a licensing focus.” Specifically, the company will steward “The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider, and many other great intellectual properties.”

In other words, we’re likely going to see an increased pace for making new games related to The Lord of the Rings and Tomb Raider. While more doesn’t always mean better, it does show a renewed investment in these IP, and that could be good news for fans eager to have more high-quality games set in the world owned by Embracer Group. In fact, the rationale outlined for the move includes the intention of moving more quickly to create “a group of world-class studios with leading publishing and licensing capabilities” plus flexibility to pursue more opportunities like “films, remakes, and remasters.”

How this business move changes the future of Lord of the Rings games remains to be seen. But I do think it’s potentially good news for getting more new games set in Middle-earth in the near future. Hopefully, those games will also be a return to form for high-quality storytelling and gameplay.

What are you hoping to see from Warhorse Studios’ new Lord of the Rings RPG? What other projects do you want Fellowship Entertainment to pursue? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!