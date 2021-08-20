WarioWare: Get It Together! Demo Released for Nintendo Switch

✖

A new demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! is now available for Nintendo Switch! The full game isn't set to release until next month, but for players that might be on the fence, this should be the perfect opportunity to see what the game will have to offer. This iteration in the series seems to be a big departure from previous entries, with the addition of playable characters. The demo should give players a chance to see how this change works in the game.

The Tweet announcing the demo can be found embedded below.

WAH! A free demo for #WarioWareGetItTogether is now available on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download now and try out a selection of microgames before the game’s release on 9/10!https://t.co/I7Edx50qJd pic.twitter.com/g7aKOai1Fr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2021

The WarioWare series first debuted on the Game Boy Advance back in 2003. Games in the series task players with participating in microgames that have been developed by WarioWare, Inc. Essentially, microgames are incredibly short games that last just a few seconds each. The speed of these microgames tests the reaction time of players, giving them basic tasks to complete, but very little time to do so. The WarioWare series has often implemented microgames that take advantage of the hardware's specific features. For example, microgames in the DS version had players blowing out candles using the console's mic, while the Wii version had players picking up the Wii Remote as if it were a telephone.

Microgames in the WarioWare series have often leaned into absurd and gross territory, but that's always been part of the charm of the series. It remains to be seen whether or not WarioWare: Get It Together! will be able to channel the strength of its predecessors, but the demo should give players an idea of what's to come! Readers can download it on the Nintendo eShop right now.

WarioWare: Get It Together! is set to release on September 10th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out WarioWare: Get It Together!? Will you be downloading the game's demo? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!