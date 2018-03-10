Deus Ex Creator Says Those Associated With Violent Games in White House Video “Should Be Ashamed”

Warren Spector, the game creator known for his work on titles like the Deus Ex series, shared his thoughts on the White House’s violent video game reel while chastising those responsible for the violent images shown in the games.

The video shown above that was put together during Donald Trump’s meeting with video game professionals features numerous gruesome scenes from games like the Fallout and Call of Duty series. After watching this violent montage, Spector took to Twitter to say that those associated with these games “should be ashamed of themselves” while criticizing them for the negative impact they have on the gaming industry.

I don’t believe games cause violent behavior. Not for one second. However, the videogame reel shown at the White House on Thursday is simply disgusting. Every shot is in colossally bad taste and everyone associated with those games should be ashamed of themselves. They hurt us. — Warren Spector (@Warren_Spector) March 9, 2018

However, many were quick to point out that the games Spector is credited with aren’t wholly violence-free either. In the Deus Ex series, deaths are plenty and often violent in nature with players even having the option to kill children, a taboo that’s usually avoided by games. Spector accepted these criticisms while saying that he himself was ashamed of the possibility of killing children in his games and even went as far to say that he may never make another game where players can kill others.

Good points. But I hope players were repulsed by the killing of children. And, easy for me to say, but true: I’m ashamed of the kid-killing possibility and wouldn’t do it again. Can’t promise, but I don’t think I’ll ever make another game where you can kill virtual people at all. — Warren Spector (@Warren_Spector) March 9, 2018

Randy Pitchford, the creator responsible for the Borderlands series, also commented on Spector’s views. Though his games weren’t featured in the video, Pitchford pointed out that even Spector’s games could be cut into such a sequence that showed only the most violent scenes. He also called the video a “dishonestly cut hit reel” and criticized it as out-of-context propaganda.

Following his tweet that gained attention from various outlets and those who either disagreed with or shared his views, Spector said that he was also of the mindset that the video was a form of “pure propaganda.”

Response to my tweet about the violent video game video are coming in fast & furious. Most are calm & well-considered. For those upset with me, I know the images in the video don’t reflect the vast majority of games & it provides no context. I get that it’s pure propaganda. — Warren Spector (@Warren_Spector) March 9, 2018

